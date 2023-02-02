Read full article on original website
Limited Evidence Supports Long-Lasting Effects Of Cannabis On Cognitive Function, New Study Says
A new study, conducted by researchers at the University Of Sidney found limited evidence that impairments to cognitive function persist hours after consuming cannabis. Although cannabis could impair cognition and safety-sensitive task performance immediately after use, "the question of impairment many hours or days after use has been unclear," reads the University Of Sydney press release.
EXCLUSIVE: Psychedelics Education, Rescheduling & Decriminalization As Seen By Fox Rothschild's Cannabis Partner
(Part two of a three-part series) Previous story in the series: Fox Rothschild Cannabis Attorney Analyzes Psychedelics Regs And Changing Public Perceptions. Part one discussed the growth and specificity of psilocybin therapy as it becomes legalized in states, the potential parallels with cannabis legalization, and the need to educate people in what psychedelics actually do and don't do.
Elon Musk Tweets A Simple Yet Powerful Pro-Marijuana Message, Reaches Millions Around The World
One of the most influential CEOs in the world whose statements alone managed to move the needle and create a change has once again expressed his unambiguous support for cannabis. This time, with just three numbers Elon Musk promoted marijuana for free, reported TheStreet. His "420" tweet on Saturday resonated...
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
Seelos Dosing Participants In Psychedelics Study, Seeks Japanese Subjects In Major Depression Therapy
Clinical-stage biopharma psychedelics company Seelos Therapeutics Inc. announced it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of proprietary intranasal racemic ketamine SLS-002. The company has previously consulted and received an endorsement to...
Curaleaf Lays Off 47 Employees In Colorado As Cannabis Industry Trend Continues
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF submitted its WARN notice to the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, revealing that 47 employees will be laid off, reported The Pueblo Chieftain. These layoffs come as a part of the planned proactive closure of the majority of the company’s operations in California, Colorado and Oregon announced in January. These layoffs also follow a previous round that took place in November and resulted in some 220 employees losing their jobs.
Clinical Site In Alberta Begins Study Of Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment For Alcohol Use Disorder
Calgary-based SABI Mind is the first clinical site to receive approval from the Health Research Ethics Board of Alberta (HREBA) to launch a trial assessing psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Sponsored by Canadian biotech company Clairvoyant Therapeutics, the trial’s protocol has been reviewed and approved...
Invest In The Future Of Cannabis: A NJ Minority-Owned Business Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
The New Jersey-based Minority Owned Business (MBE), MoJo Botanica LLC, which takes a community-centric approach to craft cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, aims to foster an inclusive marijuana ecosystem through purposeful collaboration and grassroots cooperation. “Mojo Botanica is a (...), certified minority-owned business with a mission to evangelize cannabis as a...
Revelation Biosciences Reveals Encouraging Preclinical Data From Its Lead Fibrosis Candidate
Revelation Biosciences Inc REVB announced biomarker data from a preclinical model of acute and chronic kidney disease, supporting the potential clinical utility of REVTx-300 previously announced in November last year. In this validated preclinical model, administration of REVTx-300 caused a significant reduction in circulating transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) in a...
Australia's Psychedelics Therapy Provides Hope For Treatment-Resistant Mental Health Conditions
As of July 1, psilocybin and MDMA (and related substances to both) can now be prescribed by authorized psychiatrists in Australia, which has become the fourth government agency to enact a compassionate use program for psychedelic-assisted therapies to treat mental health conditions joining Israel, the US and Canada. Following the...
MDMA News: Optimi's New Drug Now Available, Revive Advances Transdermal Patch Evaluations
Considering MDMA will likely be the first psychedelic to receive FDA approval for psychotherapeutic use to treat serious mental health conditions such as PTSD, several publicly listed companies are developing related products such as next-generation psychedelics- or a new delivery system to the human body. Optimi Health, Ready To Offer...
Cannabis In 2023: A Make It Or Break It Year
The past year of economic downturn has tested the resiliency of every industry. Cannabis, once touted as “recession-proof,” has not been immune. Public safety challenges, an oversaturated market, and federal inaction have all led to a number of challenges for the nascent industry. Yet, one of the world’s...
