Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF submitted its WARN notice to the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, revealing that 47 employees will be laid off, reported The Pueblo Chieftain. These layoffs come as a part of the planned proactive closure of the majority of the company’s operations in California, Colorado and Oregon announced in January. These layoffs also follow a previous round that took place in November and resulted in some 220 employees losing their jobs.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO