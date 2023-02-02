Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club development

CURRITUCK — County commissioners recently approved the initial phase of a new residential and commercial development in Corolla that promises to offer rare boat access to a planned restaurant and entertainment venue.

Outer Banks Ventures plans to turn 36 acres of undeveloped land on the west side of N.C. Highway 12 and north of Timbuck II into a mix of residential housing, several commercial buildings and a boat basin that will be called the Corolla Boat Club.

Outer Banks Ventures was seeking approval of a preliminary plat and special use permit for the first phase of the project, which includes five single-family homes and one commercial building.

Commissioners had previously tabled the project on two different occasions because of traffic concerns and the timing of building a boardwalk and pier before approving phase 1 on a 4-1 vote last month.

Commissioners Selina Jarvis, Mike Payment, Bob White and Owen Etheridge voted to move the project forward. Commissioner Kevin McCord voted no. Commissioner Paul Beaumont attended the Jan. 17 meeting but did not vote because he was absent and missed sworn testimony at a public hearing in December. Commissioner Kitty Etheridge was absent.

County planning staff originally wanted to have the developer have the boardwalk, docks and pier included in the first phase but commissioners moved that to the second phase of the project, which is when the townhomes would be built.

Commissioners also stipulated that traffic into and out of the project from access points off Malia Drive be one-way to ease traffic concerns.

Future phases of the project also include the development of 25 townhomes lots, six “upper-story” dwelling units and a 10-slip boat basin for resident and visitor use. Future phases also call for the construction of an additional two retail buildings over the existing pond with two upper-story dwelling units in each building.

The second phase would include the 25 townhomes and the six upper-story units. Commissioners agreed that the pier, dock and boardwalk could be constructed in that phase.

Project engineer Mark Bissell said getting state approval for the boardwalk, pier and dock, which is a central feature of later phases, would take approximately 150 days because the developer is requesting a wider boardwalk to allow for golf cart traffic.

The proposed pier would stretch out over the water to a depth of 5 feet to allow boat access to the restaurant and entertainment venue, which are proposed in later phases.

Developer Richard Willis said the boat access to the entertainment venue and restaurant would be unique to the Outer Banks.

“The construction of a dock with real water around it on the Outer Banks would be a huge attribute,” Willis said.

Beaumont said commissioners would likely approve the development if it didn’t include a pier that went out to deep water. He noted its construction was not necessary to approve the first phase, pointing out it was a “serious” pier that is going to take a while to build. He said if the dock is never constructed that it would be Willis’ loss and not the county’s.

“It’s going to be an amazing feature,” Beaumont said. “Do we want the whole thing to be stopped until we can be guaranteed to get that (pier)? This is a classic example of government being government, (saying) ‘If you don’t do what is actually on this paper (application), we don’t want to see you again.’ We are trying to put up a road block from a county perspective because we want to hold the whole project hostage because they don’t have a (state) permit.”

Owen Etheridge said the county would benefit from allowing the project to move forward.

“With or without it (pier), it’s going to increase the tax base,” he said.

Access in and out of the development was made one-way because the sketch plans submitted by Willis included another access point to the project. But Willis needs right of way approval for that entrance and exit from a parcel that is owned by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Willis has not received that permission from NCDOT and it is unknown when, or if, it will be granted.

If it is not granted the developer will than have to submit new traffic plans for future phases of the development.