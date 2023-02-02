Read full article on original website
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer. They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs. Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to...
WIBW
First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
WIBW
Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
MHK Public Library card sign-up on KSU campus 2/8
MANHATTAN - Librarians from the Manhattan Public Library will be in Hale Library on Wednesday, February 8th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. K-State students can stop by the second floor of Hale Library to sign-up for a free library card to the Manhattan Public Library. A library card for the...
b1047.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
📷: Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program honored graduates
GEARY COUNTY - On February 2nd, the 2022-2023 class of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program was honored with a graduation ceremony. The class spent six months visiting communities and talking with leaders in Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. “This diverse class found and embraced the most important component...
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
US Army no longer operating tax centers
FORT RILEY - In October 2022, the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General announced that Staff Judge Advocate offices Army-wide, will no longer provide tax preparation services. In the past, the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Advocate had operated a Tax Assistance Center in conjunction with the IRS's...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Riley County Arrest Report February 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SAMANTHA JO ARCHER, 33, Kansas City, MO, Failure to appear, Bond $1,000.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
'The Bandana Project' training being held at K-State
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University continues to spread suicide prevention and mental health awareness by partnering with 'The Bandana Project.'. THRIVE Navigators* are hosting five training sessions during spring semester due to the increased demand for open training. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign-up to attend a training session.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
WIBW
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for an Oakland couple that was released from the hospital following an alleged attempted murder after their house was set on fire. Suzzy Murillo, a niece of the couple injured in an Oakland arson, tells 13 NEWS on Sunday, Feb. 5,...
