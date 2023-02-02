Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Why Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Is Trading Higher
Marathon Oil Corp MRO shares are trading higher by 4.17% to $26.87 going into Tuesday's close. Strength is both in sympathy with BP plc and amid strength in crude oil futures for the session. BP shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. The company also...
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Royal Caribbean Stock Rises As Company Sees Smooth Sailing Ahead: What's Going On?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and provided an upbeat outlook. What Happened: Royal Caribbean turned in fourth-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.61 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The cruise company reported a quarterly net loss of $1.12 per share, which beat estimates for a loss of $1.34 per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Get $0 Price Target From Analyst After 'Last Gasp' Effort To Avoid Bankruptcy
An analyst is sharing updated comments on struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which included a price target that fans of the stock won’t be pleased about. The Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst: Wedbush analyst Seth Basham had an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Moving During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX shares are trading marginally lower by 0.82% to $306 during Tuesday's after-hours session. The company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. What Happened?. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly earnings of $3.76 cents per share which was above the analyst consensus estimate of $3.51. The company also reported quarterly...
Why ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Is Trading Higher
ConocoPhillips COP shares are trading higher by 2.02% to $109.66 during Tuesday's session. Strength is potentially in sympathy with BP plc and amid strength in crude oil futures for the session. BP shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. The company also announced it's committed...
Venus Concept Lays Off Around 18% Of Its Workforce, Expects Q4 Earnings Below Street Estimates
Venus Concept Inc VERO announced a restructuring plan, workforce reduction, management transition, and preliminary unaudited revenue results. President & Chief Business Officer Hemanth Varghese was appointed to a newly created executive role, President & Chief Innovation and Business Officer. In addition to his continuing responsibilities as Chief Business Officer, Dr....
Catalyst Pharma Reveals Interim Q4 Earnings, Says Well Positioned For 2023
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX provided preliminary 2022 fourth quarter and full-year total revenues estimates, a forecast of 2023 total revenue expectations, and a corporate update. "2022 was an exceptional year for Catalyst, as we delivered record performance driven by consecutive quarterly revenue growth. The robust results capped an important year...
Pinterest Analysts Highlight Margin Expansion Potential From Cost Management, Reasonable MAUs Post Mixed Q4
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Pinterest, Inc. PINS with an Overweight and raised the price target from $28 to $32. Revenue of $877 million fell below the analyst's and Street estimates. EBITDA of $196 million was above the analyst and Street's estimate. MAUs of 450 million came in slightly below...
Why Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66 And Shell Are All Seeing Blue Skies Tuesday
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, Phillips 66 PSX and Shell PLC SHEL are all trading higher Tuesday. Strength is potentially in sympathy with BP plc BP and amid strength in crude oil futures for the session. BP shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. The company...
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q1 Revenue: $1.33 billion in line with estimates. Q1 EPS: $2.59 missed estimates of $2.61. Skyworks...
Skyworks Analysts Call Out Apple Content Gain And Broad Market Strength Post Mixed 1Q
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $140. Skyworks reported "better than feared" F1Q23 results in light of tough prints from recent peers. The management expects a strong bounce-back based on known design wins. Smartphone-related weakness weighed...
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
908 Devices Is Well Positioned, Analyst Says While Initiating Coverage
Stephens has initiated coverage on 908 Devices Inc MASS with an Overweight rating and a price target of $14. The analyst notes the company has healthy gross margins in the mid-50%s, with the potential for this to move toward ~60% over time. Since going public in 2021, 908 has invested...
3 Chegg Analysts Are Disappointed With Guidance: Are ChatGBT, AI Apps A Threat?
The magnitude of Chegg’s guidance cut is surprising, one analyst said. ChatGBT and other AI-powered apps are a risk to Chegg's pricing model, another analyst stated. Shares of education tech firm Chegg Inc CHGG plummeted in early trading on Tuesday, after the company reported quarterly results and guidance. Total...
Incyte Q4 Earnings Beat Street View, But Guidance Is Conservative Says Analyst
Incyte Corporation's INCY Q4 adjusted EPS reached $0.62, compared to $0.10 posted a year ago. Analysts had estimated $0.58. Q4 total revenues increased by 7% Y/Y to $926.7 million, beating the consensus of $881.10 million. Product and royalty revenues for Q4 increased by 18% to $896.7 million, primarily driven by...
3 Take-Two Interactive Software Analysts Express Concern Around FQ3 Print, Guidance
Take-Two’s quarterly performance was impacted by the popularity of higher-profile games, one analyst said. Investors in the stock will need to be patient in the very near term, another analyst stated. Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO climbed in early trading on Tuesday, despite the company reporting disappointing...
