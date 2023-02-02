PHOTO GALLERY: Raptors end Bulldogs’ record season

KINGSPORT — A record-breaking season for the Bulls Gap Bulldogs came to an end in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 quarterfinals on Tuesday at John Sevier Middle School.

The Ridgeview Raptors eliminated Bulls Gap from tournament play for the second year in a row, this time with a 49-39 win in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs finished 21-5, the most wins by a boys’ team in school history.

“Tonight didn’t go like we wanted. They made some shots I hadn’t seen them make,” said Bulls Gap coach Chris Hughes. “At the end of the day, the kids play hard for one another and love one another, and you can’t take away what they did this year; 21-5 is an unbelievable year. I’m just super proud of them.”

The Raptors jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game. The Bulldogs turned up the defense, and Grayson Hughes hit a pair of 3-pointers. The Bulldogs came back to tie the score at 8-8, but Raptor Quinlan Held hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Raptors led 11-8 after the first quarter.

Both teams scored nine points in the second quarter and the Raptors took a 20-17 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs tied the score 20-20 on a Grant Johnson free throw. But the Raptors scored two quick buckets to reclaim the lead. Late in the period, a Johnson basket tied the score at 29 until the Raptors scored another last-second 3-pointer, this time by Garrison Jones, to take a 32-29 lead into the final quarter.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Raptors hit two baskets to open up a 36-29 lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t cut into it. Hughes scored seven points in the period, but the Raptors came away with the 49-39 win.

“We played through a couple of bad injuries and were just trying to get healthy,” Hughes said. “These boys genuinely love each other. They’re like family.”

Held scored 19 points to lead Ridgeview, which advanced to Thursday’s semifinal with the win. Garrison Jones added 16.

Hughes led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Johnson added 12. Isaiah Jones had 6 points and Parker Arnott 3.