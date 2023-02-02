ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

PHOTO GALLERY: Raptors end Bulldogs’ record season

By By RANDY BALL
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474XoL_0kah0pjg00

KINGSPORT — A record-breaking season for the Bulls Gap Bulldogs came to an end in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 quarterfinals on Tuesday at John Sevier Middle School.

The Ridgeview Raptors eliminated Bulls Gap from tournament play for the second year in a row, this time with a 49-39 win in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs finished 21-5, the most wins by a boys’ team in school history.

“Tonight didn’t go like we wanted. They made some shots I hadn’t seen them make,” said Bulls Gap coach Chris Hughes. “At the end of the day, the kids play hard for one another and love one another, and you can’t take away what they did this year; 21-5 is an unbelievable year. I’m just super proud of them.”

The Raptors jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game. The Bulldogs turned up the defense, and Grayson Hughes hit a pair of 3-pointers. The Bulldogs came back to tie the score at 8-8, but Raptor Quinlan Held hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Raptors led 11-8 after the first quarter.

Both teams scored nine points in the second quarter and the Raptors took a 20-17 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs tied the score 20-20 on a Grant Johnson free throw. But the Raptors scored two quick buckets to reclaim the lead. Late in the period, a Johnson basket tied the score at 29 until the Raptors scored another last-second 3-pointer, this time by Garrison Jones, to take a 32-29 lead into the final quarter.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Raptors hit two baskets to open up a 36-29 lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t cut into it. Hughes scored seven points in the period, but the Raptors came away with the 49-39 win.

“We played through a couple of bad injuries and were just trying to get healthy,” Hughes said. “These boys genuinely love each other. They’re like family.”

Held scored 19 points to lead Ridgeview, which advanced to Thursday’s semifinal with the win. Garrison Jones added 16.

Hughes led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Johnson added 12. Isaiah Jones had 6 points and Parker Arnott 3.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New Belk Outlet opens doors in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new Belk Outlet just opened its doors to the public in Greeneville on Monday. Belk, a private department store company based in Charlotte, NC, offers an assortment of national brands, shoes and various accessories. “We’re going to be able to offer everyone way more brands than we had previously, we’re […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

2 dead, 2 injured after crash on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles crashed on Alcoa Highway, according to a spokesperson with the city of Alcoa. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries at 12:45 p.m. on Alcoa Highway and Lakemont Road on Sunday.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime entertainer and musician Mike Caldwell died Wednesday, according to owner of Country Tonite, Jeff Taylor. Caldwell performed harmonica at the theatre in Pigeon Forge for 25 years. “He was a family member,” Taylor said. “I mean, you know, we were like a family here...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WJHL

Police investigating body found in Greene County cornfield

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in reference to a body located in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy