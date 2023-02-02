ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Reports: Alabama coach Nate Oats to get extension, raise

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVg8j_0kah0lS000

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is set to receive a contract extension and raise, pending the approval of trustees, AL.com and CBS Sports reported Thursday.

If approved, Oats' contract would be extended through the 2028-29 season and raise his pay to more than $4 million annually, per CBS Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy