radionwtn.com
Buddy Dwayne Long
Mr. Buddy Dwayne Long, 76, of Troy, passed away 6:55 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. Buddy was born Monday, April 1, 1946, Troy, son of the late Ben and Katie (DeWitt) Long. He was also preceded in death by his son: Bobby Breeden; and his great-granddaughter: Amora Grace Baker.
Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000
Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
Helping Hand Now At $214,837; Rescheduling Announced
Paris, Tenn.–With another big day Monday, the grand total raised so far by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $214,837. Bids were often–and very high–Monday as First Christian Church, Habitat for Humanity and the Literacy Council donated 20 slates of items ranging from full meals, pot pies, gumbo, soups, baked goods and more.
Tornado Teams Bring Wins Back From Memphis
Union City, Tenn.–An eight-day winter weather break was seemingly just what Union City needed. The Tornado teams came home from Memphis Saturday with a pair of much-needed victories – the Lady Tornadoes rolling to a 65-44 triumph over St. Benedict before the boys held on for a thrilling 49-48 triumph in the nightcap.
Sarah Frances Winsett
Sarah Frances Winsett, 93, of Springville, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Born Friday, December 6, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah was the daughter of the late Albert Poe and the late Queenie Hurt Poe. Sarah was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She formerly worked for...
Murray Bank Donates $32,000 To Local Schools
Murray, KY – During a special presentation between games at the Crosstown Classic, The Murray Bank presented each school superintendent with a donation in the amount of $16,400. These donations were made on behalf of all The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card holders. “At The Murray Bank, we are...
UT Martin Track Posts Several Personal Bests at Bellarmine Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Tennessee at Martin track and field program returned to action Friday with its second consecutive meet at the Norton HC Center when competing in the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic. The Skyhawks had several personal-best performances in the meet while the men’s squad finished...
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton, 60, of Boaz, Alabama, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Marshall South Hospital in Boaz, Alabama. He was a truck driver, bull hauler, and a longtime cowboy. Jeff loved the rodeo and bull riding. He was one of a kind and was known around as “Bull Rider.”
Enthusiastic Audience Greets Bicentennial Performance
Paris, Tenn.–A large and enthusiastic audience crowded the Paris Academy for the Arts for Saturday’s Bicentennial Musical program with “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends”. The event was hosted by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee and in the first half of the program, Knowles and friends (including Scott Thile and Kenny Snow) performed bluegrass and traditional standards. In the second half, they performed Civil War songs from both the North and South perspective. Bicentennial merchandise was also for sale. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
Richard A. Renda
Mr. Richard A. Renda, 76, of Paris, died at his home Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born in Elko, Nevada, on October 3, 1946, to the late Guido and Lola Ann Reynolds Renda. He is a Korean War Navy veteran, and a commercial construction worker building the first Captain D’s and Wendy’s in Clarksville, Tennessee.
UCMS Parent-Teacher Conferences Rescheduled Again
Parent-teacher conferences at Union City Middle School – postponed from last Thursday due to inclement winter weather – have been rescheduled. The sessions will now be held Tuesday from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the school. The conferences will be come-and-go, with no appointment needed. For further information,...
Ice Event Perfect Timing For UCES Water Cycle Study
Union City, Tenn.–Last week’s winter ice event was perfect timing for third graders at Union City Elementary School. Students in the science classes of Randi Lynn Moore and Julie Morgan wrapped up a study of the water cycle just prior to the weather event that affected the area and canceled classes for three days.
Littleford’s Career-High Not Enough as UT Martin Women’s Basketball Falls at Lindenwood
CHARLES, Mo. – Despite the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team forcing Lindenwood into 26 turnovers today, the Lions shot 61.7 percent and made 14 three-pointers to claim an 84-75 win at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Sophomore Shae Littleford reeled off a career-best 29 points on...
