Mountain Home, ID

Idaho State Journal

One dead when van careens down steep embankment

Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman, in Twin Falls County. A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. The driver of the Ford lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The roadway was partially blocked for approximately 3 hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. We were assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding EMS and Gooding County Coroner's Office.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.8-Mile Loop Trail In Idaho Leads Adventurers To Little-Known City Views

An escape into nature is the ideal way to disconnect, relax, and get away from the hustle of daily life. While there are excellent trails all around the Gem State that are perfect for a day outdoors, located in Ada County is the family-friendly Seaman’s Gulch Trail. This hiking trail is short and easy, and takes you to incredible views of the city and surrounding area. It’s one loop trail in Idaho that adventurers of all ages will enjoy.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

7's HERO: Kayla's Journey

STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
STAR, ID
MIX 106

Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track

For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Cloudy skies in the valley today with snow in the mountains tonight

BOISE, Idaho — Look for a lot more clouds today than yesterday. We may see a few sun breaks as the sun rises before clouds move in later on in the morning. A front will bring snowfall to the mountains tonight. Temperatures will remain above average. Today's highs will be in the high 40s with some areas possibly reaching the low 50s.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE

