Rochester, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fentanyl Pills Found at Scenes of Rochester Overdoses

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police revived two people and reported discovering fentanyl pills at the scenes of two separate overdoses Sunday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first overdose report came in at 6:30 Sunday evening. Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Hwy 14 and Marion Rd. Southeast.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage

Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Mayor Accepts Invite to the State of the Union Address

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is headed to Washington DC next week for the State of the Union Address. Mayor Norton says she recently received a call from First District Congressman Brad Finstad with an invitation to attend the Presidential Address in person as the guest of the New Ulm area Republican. The Mayor says gladly accepted the invite for what she described as a “lifetime experience.”
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lakeville Schools Top Seeds Section 1AA Girls Hockey

MSHSL Section 1AA Girls Hockey Tournament begins Wednesday at the high seeds. The Big Nine Conference Champions Owatonna are the #3 seed with South Suburban Conference Champ Lakeville South and Lakeville North receiving the top two seeds. The Huskies (18-6) will host #6 seed Rochester Century (7-16-1) 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
LAKEVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Lions Pancake Event More Than Delicious

On January 15, 1967 the National Football League (NFL) and American Football League (AFL) collided in the first overall title game played between the two leagues before a merger. It was called the AFL NFL World Championship Game featuring NFL Champion Green Bay and AFL Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

