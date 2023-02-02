Read full article on original website
Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
Fentanyl Pills Found at Scenes of Rochester Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police revived two people and reported discovering fentanyl pills at the scenes of two separate overdoses Sunday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first overdose report came in at 6:30 Sunday evening. Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Hwy 14 and Marion Rd. Southeast.
Fillmore County Man Charged With Alleged Attack on State Trooper
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Fillmore County man is facing over a dozen charges, three of them felonies, in connection with a traffic stop last week that led to a violent struggle with a State Trooper. 30-year-old Jacob Erickson of Canton was arraigned today in Fillmore County Court on...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Woman Charged in Sister’s OD Death in Chatfield Pleads Not Guilty
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea woman today entered not guilty pleas to third-degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Chatfield area two years ago. 50-year-old Jeanne Penhollow was charged a year ago with supplying a lethal dose of narcotics to her...
Mental Health Crisis Leads to Minnesota Explosives Investigation
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, reported today (February 6, 2023) his department continues to investigate a family disturbance call that led to calling a bomb squad. Sherwin says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 1st. St. NW.
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
First Church Built in Pine Island is for Sale for Under $200,000
The first church built in Pine Island, Minnesota has now closed its doors as a place of worship and is ready for its next adventure. It was built back in 1874 and is listed for under $200,000. What could be done to this piece of history in its next chapter?
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Rochester Mayor Accepts Invite to the State of the Union Address
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is headed to Washington DC next week for the State of the Union Address. Mayor Norton says she recently received a call from First District Congressman Brad Finstad with an invitation to attend the Presidential Address in person as the guest of the New Ulm area Republican. The Mayor says gladly accepted the invite for what she described as a “lifetime experience.”
Lakeville Schools Top Seeds Section 1AA Girls Hockey
MSHSL Section 1AA Girls Hockey Tournament begins Wednesday at the high seeds. The Big Nine Conference Champions Owatonna are the #3 seed with South Suburban Conference Champ Lakeville South and Lakeville North receiving the top two seeds. The Huskies (18-6) will host #6 seed Rochester Century (7-16-1) 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Faribault Lions Pancake Event More Than Delicious
On January 15, 1967 the National Football League (NFL) and American Football League (AFL) collided in the first overall title game played between the two leagues before a merger. It was called the AFL NFL World Championship Game featuring NFL Champion Green Bay and AFL Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The...
