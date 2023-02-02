ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?

By Dominic Webster
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdAZ1_0kagzXP900

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?

Counterfeit items are nothing new to the U.S. economy but they do produce some risks. With no oversight into how these items are made can bring up several issues.

Myra Loveday, the director of Retail Strategy and the Rocky Top Institute of Retail at the University of Tennessee told WATE about the risks and how we can protect ourselves from buying fake items.

“It is a $600 Billion industry and the demand is there,” she said. “People are wanting more luxury, designer products and products that have that protected patent or that trademark or copyright because it is in demand.”

Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store

There is no oversight into how these counterfeit products are made leading to harmful chemicals being used and labor laws being broken.

“Counterfeit products can be very dangerous because there is really no safety regulation criteria that its meeting and because it’s not meeting the actual brand, USPTO and other patent regulations,” Loveday said.

When people decide to buy a luxury item, they are buying the company’s name as well as the high quality that people are accustomed to with that particular brand.

“We really want to make sure that we are paying for the value, we are paying for the great quality and we are paying for the lifetime guarantee of these items,” Loveday said. “If we aren’t doing that and we are paying for the luxury bands and the real products then we are suffering trying to take the cheaper route.”

Loveday explained that brands like Louis Vuitton will never put their LV logo over a seam, so it is important to know brands’ quality standards.

District attorneys general joint initiative aims to disrupt drug trafficking between Detroit, East Tennessee

“We can tell some of those things, whether it has identification inside of the product if it’s apparel,” Loveday said. “Definitely with the baby food and dog food counterfeit categories, that’s been something that has been harder to tell because of so many of the copyrights being copied right onto the packaging.”

She also said that consumers may not be well versed in telling which producers are real and which one’s are faked. It is the retailer and reseller’s responsibility to do their own due diligence to know which products are protected by intellectual property rights and knows that the brands they are selling are 100% authentic.

A Knoxville man is currently facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of a clothing store that was accused of selling counterfeit items.

If there is suspicion that you have been sold a counterfeit item, you can call the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at 1-800-638-2772 to report the business the item was bought from.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl

Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody. Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Clouds increase this afternoon

Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee

Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

DIY Decorations for your Big Game party

It’s the week of the Super Bowl and it’s one that many plan to tune into, so why not host a watch party? The Effortless Girl is scoring big in helping keep everything within budget. DIY Decorations for your Big Game party. It’s the week of the Super...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Dancing security guard back for basketball season

Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company. Dancing security guard back for basketball season. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy