University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
Erskine Simmons Is Making Black History Through TCS
Alabama Softball Opens Their Season This Weekend
As the new Alabama softball season starts this Friday at Rhoads Stadium, head coach Patrick Murphy expressed his excitement for what transfers Emma Broadfoot and Faith Hensley will bring to the team this season. “Great pop,” Murphy said of both Hensley and Broadfoot. “I think they're going to add some...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa
MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st
Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
Trustees Approve Design for New Drive-Thru Starbucks on Tuscaloosa’s University Boulevard
The University of Alabama is one step closer to opening its third Starbucks in Tuscaloosa after its Board of Trustees approved the design of a new drive-thru Friday morning. The measure came recommended by the Board's Physical Properties Committee, who previously advanced the preliminary scope and budget for the new cafe in April 2022.
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians
Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Captain D’s “O-Fish-ally” Reopens on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard After Devastating Fire
A fast food favorite on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard is "o-fish-ally" renovated and reopened after a devastating structure fire in March 2022. The Captain D's on Skyland closed last year after a grease fire substantially damaged the building. No one was injured in the incident, but the popular restaurant had to...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
“Hobo-Cop” Robots Tested By Alabama Police Departments
I'm wondering if the name "Hobo-Cop" came from the news of some Alabama police departments testing these little machines. Below, you can see a little video preview of what these robot officers look like and what they can do. *Video posted by u__cellar__door via Reddit. Departments in Birmingham and Mobile...
Central Elemntary’s Rising Star Character Student of the Month: Adrian Gaspar-Felipe
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
