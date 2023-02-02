ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Erskine Simmons Is Making Black History Through TCS

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Softball Opens Their Season This Weekend

As the new Alabama softball season starts this Friday at Rhoads Stadium, head coach Patrick Murphy expressed his excitement for what transfers Emma Broadfoot and Faith Hensley will bring to the team this season. “Great pop,” Murphy said of both Hensley and Broadfoot. “I think they're going to add some...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa

MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st

Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians

Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

“Hobo-Cop” Robots Tested By Alabama Police Departments

I'm wondering if the name "Hobo-Cop" came from the news of some Alabama police departments testing these little machines. Below, you can see a little video preview of what these robot officers look like and what they can do. *Video posted by u__cellar__door via Reddit. Departments in Birmingham and Mobile...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy