Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
“Our mom can’t lose”: NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce to become the first brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City ChiefsLive nation usPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Picking a fight with KC? White House says Eagles will be the next Super Bowl champion
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the Philadelphia Eagles the next Super Bowl champion.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles
Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Even a Super Bowl can't come between this Eagles fan and her Chiefs fan husband
Our Philadelphia Sports Fans of the Week, Donna and Ed Morris of Elkins Park, have much to celebrate with Super Bowl LVII approaching. Donna adores her beloved Eagles and Ed is a lifelong fan of the Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57
"If you're going to Arizona, be loud like you always are. Go Birds!" said head coach Nick Sirianni before the team's flight to Arizona.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ Jason Kelce gives confusing answer to question fans want to know
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some of the most consistent pieces on the offensive line in the last nine years or so. Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce are those two pieces. The two are former All-Pro players and are some of the best at their position. But, careers do come...
Why Sketchy 'Leaked Super Bowl Script' Showing Eagles Win Is Going Viral
Theories that NFL games and the Super Bowl have been "scripted" are sending fans into overdrive as a prediction goes viral.
Eagles fans swarm the Linc for send-off pep rally ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Eagles fans, players and coaches made their way to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday morning for a special Send Off Party for the team before they left for Arizona.
Juju Smith-Schuster, Chiefs WR’s land on injury report one week before Super Bowl
With the Super Bowl just one week away, the Kansas City Chiefs have several wide receivers now on the injury report. Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and JuJu Smith-Schuster were all non-participants throughout the week. Heading into next week’s tag, they all currently carry an injury designation. Toney and Smith-Schuster...
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
'Eagles' chants rain down at MSG during 76ers/Knicks contest
If Eagles fans enthusiasm at MSG proved anything, it's that Philadelphia fans travel well. The same will be true for next Sunday's big game in Arizona. According to a report from 6 ABC's John Paul, 24 percent of Super Bowl ticket purchases have come from Pennsylvania, the most in the U.S. by far. Meanwhile, eight percent of ticket buys have come from New Jersey, which also has a sliver of Eagle-fan territory.
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Frank Clark gives a new perspective on Andy Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best coaches in the league, if not the best in Andy Reid. Now he is making yet another Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs, his third in four years, just after reaching his fifth straight AFC Championship game. People love playing for...
atozsports.com
Eagles fans kick off Super Bowl week in hilarious fashion
It’s officially Super Bowl week and Eagles fans are already making their voices heard. In Sunday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, there was an audible E-A-G-L-E-S chant reverberating through ESPN’s broadcast. It wasn’t the first time Eagles fans have...
Tyreek Hill Reacts To Being Laid Out By Jalen Ramsey
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was live tweeting during Sunday's Pro Bowl action. And after getting hit sticked by Jalen Ramsey in the flag football game, Cheetah had plenty to say on social media. "This suppose to be [a] flag meanwhile I'm getting de-cleated," Hill said. Later adding, "Ramsey ...
Comments / 0