Kansas City, MO

CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles

Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement

The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

'Eagles' chants rain down at MSG during 76ers/Knicks contest

If Eagles fans enthusiasm at MSG proved anything, it's that Philadelphia fans travel well. The same will be true for next Sunday's big game in Arizona. According to a report from 6 ABC's John Paul, 24 percent of Super Bowl ticket purchases have come from Pennsylvania, the most in the U.S. by far. Meanwhile, eight percent of ticket buys have come from New Jersey, which also has a sliver of Eagle-fan territory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Frank Clark gives a new perspective on Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best coaches in the league, if not the best in Andy Reid. Now he is making yet another Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs, his third in four years, just after reaching his fifth straight AFC Championship game. People love playing for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles fans kick off Super Bowl week in hilarious fashion

It’s officially Super Bowl week and Eagles fans are already making their voices heard. In Sunday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, there was an audible E-A-G-L-E-S chant reverberating through ESPN’s broadcast. It wasn’t the first time Eagles fans have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Being Laid Out By Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was live tweeting during Sunday's Pro Bowl action. And after getting hit sticked by Jalen Ramsey in the flag football game, Cheetah had plenty to say on social media. "This suppose to be [a] flag meanwhile I'm getting de-cleated," Hill said. Later adding, "Ramsey ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

