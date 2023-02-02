Read full article on original website
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
wgxa.tv
Pan of grease left on stove blamed for fatal Baldwin County fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a weekend fire in Baldwin County. In a media release, officials with the Baldwin County Fire Department say units were called to a Minor Road address Saturday. When they arrived, they found a house with a lot of smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found Joseph Dixon in the closet of a bedroom. Dixon later died after being taken to the hospital.
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
wgxa.tv
Flipped log truck causing delays on Wilkinson County road
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An overturned log truck is causing travel delays in Wilkinson County. In a post on Facebook, the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says the truck flipped over on Liberty Church Road Monday morning. They advise the road will be blocked for several hours as they clean up the mess.
wgxa.tv
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on Shamrock Avenue in Macon. Details are slim, so far, as to what the presence is about but we have reached out to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department for more information. We have a crew on scene, as well, working...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
wgxa.tv
'I'm desperate': Macon resident waits four years for referral for section eight housing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Section eight is causing housing headaches for thousands in Middle Georgia. Last week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett reported the two-year-long wait times for housing-- turns out the wait is even longer than that, and the calls confirming have been flooding into the station. One of them from struggling...
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
wgxa.tv
Has state kept its promise to Pleasant Hill community after I-75 split?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Original headline was edited for space. The original headline for this story was: GDOT promised better in Pleasant Hill after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?. Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies arrest man driving stolen government vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A simple traffic stop in Macon turned into more, including involving stolen government property. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a government vehicle on Millerfield Road. The deputy said the driver was not using headlights when it was dark.
wgxa.tv
Macon man convicted for 2020 murder at River Bend Apartments
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Eyewitness testimonies and video evidence have led to the conviction of a man charged with murder after he shot a man during a robbery in 2020. According to District Attorney Anita Howard, four eyewitnesses testified against 23-year-old Ja'Qwaray Hollingshed and video evidence corroborated their accounts. The...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
wgxa.tv
Macon teen severely burned in South Carolina wreck, driver facing felony DUI charge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Sc. (WGXA) - A Macon teen is seriously hurt following a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a police report obtained by WGXA News, the incident happened Friday night just after 11:30 p.m. According to statements from responding officers, and 911 calls,...
baldwin2k.com
Two adults now in custody following Black Springs Road murder
In terms of homicide investigations, it's amazing the difference it makes when law enforcement actually receives help and cooperation from the public. Such is the case with the murder of Syee Deon Havior, the 18-year-old Baldwin High student was fatally shot after coming home from work last week. WMAZ/Channel 13 ran a really thorough story late last week and talked to family members at the scene.
wgxa.tv
Truck driver narrowly avoids hitting another vehicle, overturns in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A truck overturned, causing all lanes of Highway 96 to be blocked in Taylor County. Georgia State Patrol says that the truck had just left the rock quarry and was headed down Highway 90, toward the intersection of 96, and the driver told troopers that his brakes weren't working.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
