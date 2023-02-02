Read full article on original website
Carol Langenhorst
4d ago
That young man driving the truck caused a lot of Heart Ache 2 the Family . Caleb lost his father way 2 soon in life and his mother if fighting for her life. God help them & heal there them throw all of this. Why do people have 2 drive drunk stay home and drink so you dont Destroy others people lifes. I think he will have along time 2 think what he did 2 this family in Prison. He is old enough 2 know better from right & wrong.😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
5
WBAY Green Bay
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen found dead in the elements after car crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Funeral arrangements are being made for the 17-year-old Wrightstown girl who died after an accident last week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office believes Daniela Velazquez died of hypothermia after her car went into a ditch on a road off Highway 96. Her body was found in the elements about a quarter-mile away. She had been missing for two days.
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
whbl.com
Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today
A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca County woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of her son after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of reptiles. Tiffany Powell, 37, appeared in Waupaca County Court Monday for a sentencing...
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on STH 21 in Waushara County, alcohol believed to be a factor
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person reportedly died after a two-vehicle crash in Waushara County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5 around 12 p.m., there was a call about a two-vehicle crash on STH 21 in the Township of Marion. Authorities arrived on the scene and tried life-saving measures on one of the people involved in the crash.
wearegreenbay.com
‘A busy weekend’: 8 arrested in Marquette Co. for driving while impaired, one driver had PBT of .374
(WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin had a self-described ‘busy weekend’ after eight people were arrested for driving while impaired. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were arrested for driving while impaired over this past weekend. The weekend was described as ‘busy’.
WISN
23-year-old man dies after slamming SUV into house on north side
MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house around 10 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. Family identified the victim to WISN 12 News as Latrone White Jr. "He was an amazing father to...
WBAY Green Bay
“The violence needs to stop”: Milwaukee officer shot and killed on city’s south side
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday morning. The police officer was identified as a 37-year-old who had been on the force for four years. The officer’s name was being withheld pending notification of family. WBAY partner station WISN reports it happened...
WBAY Green Bay
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
WBAY Green Bay
Competency evaluation complete for woman charged with killing son
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency evaluation has been completed for a Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing one of her sons and trying to kill another son. Natalia Hitchcock, 42, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. On Feb. 3, Hitchcock appeared...
WSAW
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County. It was closed because of a crash. The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite. The Waushara County Sheriff’s...
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $150+ worth of merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police say four males between the ages of 12-23 stole $158.27 of merchandise by concealing it under purchased merchandise in plastic grocery bags. They left in...
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
Upworthy
Dog left tied to fire hydrant with heartbreaking note and backpack. Shelter gives compassionate response to owner.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is fighting hate with compassion. It all began when Baby Girl—a nearly 6-year-old mixed breed canine—was found tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay. Photos of the abandoned pup received a massive response after locals shared them on social media, sparking an emotional reaction from countless people who chastised the dog's owner for abandoning the canine in such a manner. "Cannot believe someone could do this," wrote one Facebook user, sharing that they sat with the dog "for an hour keeping her warm waiting for someone to come back, but no one did."
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
