The Best Day of the Week To Go Grocery Shopping
Thanks to mid-week restocks, new promotions and fewer crowds, Wednesday is the best day of the week for grocery shopping -- at least according to Taste of Home. The mid-week grocery shop can help...
Back to the Roots Is Making Growing Food at Home Easy and Fun—No Green Thumb Necessary
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a green thumb or a large plot of land to grow delicious foods from the comfort of your home. One company helping to make that reality better understood on a wider basis is Back to the Roots. The sustainability-focused organic gardening company sells U.S.-grown organic seeds and seed packets, gardening kits, and live plants.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
6 Popular Stores That Offer the Best Discounts to Seniors
Though inflation is cooling down a bit, prices are still higher than many can afford. Seniors are in a particularly tough spot as they are usually living on a fixed income and cannot increase their...
How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive
If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
simplifygardening.com
The Latest Trends in Gardening: Say Goodbye to Wooden Raised Beds
Wood has long been the default material for creating structures, but new trends emphasize aesthetic appeal, practicality, durability, and time-saving. Raised beds offer the gardener several advantages. They enable gardeners to structure a growing medium of their choice, best suited to the needs of different plants. The height gained provides better accessibility, allowing gardeners to tend their gardens with less strain on the back or haunches.
Looking for a tropical trailing plant that thrives indoors? Take a look at these
For generations, trailing plants have added a natural touch and helped soften the hard surfaces and straight edges found in homes and commercial settings. Remarkably, except for weeping succulents, many popular trailing species are native to perpetually wet and humid tropical forests. That these plants can prosper in the dry conditions found...
Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces
Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
livingetc.com
10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med
Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
Woman's Genius Upcycle Can Save Those Old Lawn Chairs With Cutting Boards
The idea is...cutting edge.
AOL Corp
9 tips for companion planting vegetables to boost harvests
Companion planting is a natural and organic gardening technique that helps repel pests and grow healthier plants. Companion planting can help you grow healthier and more productive plants without harsh pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. This gardening technique has been used for generations to naturally boost plant health and reduce pest activity in garden spaces, herb beds, and container gardens. Try out some of these top companion plant pairings in your garden this year to get your best harvest yet.
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
Compost Your Garden NOW!
I start to get antsy every January, wanting to have everything for my gardens ready and in place for the soon-to-be growing season, onions excepted, which were put in the ground I mid-late January. One of the biggest items every year is the soil. Have I improved it from last season without resorting to tilling? Is there enough food for the vegetables to use in growth and producing?
a-z-animals.com
How to Plant Succulent Seeds: The Ultimate Guide
Succulents are beautiful, easy, and versatile. As such, it’s no wonder that they’re a favorite amongst indoor plant lovers. While most indoor gardeners build their succulent collection through leaf cutting or stem propagation and purchasing established plants, you can also grow these delightful plants from seed. In this...
livingetc.com
Should curtains be lighter or darker than walls? Here are the rules designers live by
How many times have you gone back and forth over the right curtains for your room? And once you’ve decided on the style of curtains, then comes the deliberation over the color choice. Should your drapes stand out? Or blend in? And should curtains be lighter or darker than the walls they’re placed next to?
