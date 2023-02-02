Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police make arrest in check fraud scheme
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police have arrested a person suspected of multiple fraud crimes, including manufacturing fake checks. Jaquaelyn Simmons is now in custody after a BOLO was put out on social media by the Fort Valley PD. Simmons is being charged with 4th-degree forgery, conspiracy to...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
WMAZ
Three more arrests made in shooting death of Baldwin County teen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two more arrests have been made after a teen was shot and killed in his home in Baldwin County last week, according to the GBI. 18-year-old Malik Smith was arrested and charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior. 19-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Macon man convicted for 2020 murder at River Bend Apartments
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Eyewitness testimonies and video evidence have led to the conviction of a man charged with murder after he shot a man during a robbery in 2020. According to District Attorney Anita Howard, four eyewitnesses testified against 23-year-old Ja'Qwaray Hollingshed and video evidence corroborated their accounts. The...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
41nbc.com
Northside Drive Circle K robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
wgxa.tv
New details released on weekend shooting in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details describing possible suspects and vehicles have come to light following a shooting at a Warner Robins shopping center over the weekend. According to Warner Robins Police, video evidence shows a black man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants walking out of City Gear on Watson Boulevard with merchandise before walking toward a gray Dodge Charger.
WTVM
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
Sheriff: Man commits suicide in the Twiggs County jail
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the Twiggs County Jail, according to the sheriff's department. 37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unconscious in his cell around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff's office says Woodard "manufactured" a device to hang himself, but did not...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
wgxa.tv
Macon teen severely burned in South Carolina wreck, driver facing felony DUI charge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Sc. (WGXA) - A Macon teen is seriously hurt following a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a police report obtained by WGXA News, the incident happened Friday night just after 11:30 p.m. According to statements from responding officers, and 911 calls,...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
wgxa.tv
Truck driver narrowly avoids hitting another vehicle, overturns in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A truck overturned, causing all lanes of Highway 96 to be blocked in Taylor County. Georgia State Patrol says that the truck had just left the rock quarry and was headed down Highway 90, toward the intersection of 96, and the driver told troopers that his brakes weren't working.
wgxa.tv
EMS: Teen injured in Monroe County ATV accident wasn't wearing helmet
JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released regarding a 13-year-old boy who was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital following an ATV accident in Juliette. In a statement from Monroe County Emergency Services, it is reported that he was riding in a side-by-side that was driven by a friend, who pulled into a driveway at a residence and lost control. They collided with a tree and the teen passenger was thrown through the windshield, hitting the front of the side-by-side and, then, a tree.
COLUMBUS: Crash on Woodruff Farm Road, one person taken to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — UPDATE 2/7/2023 – The driver of the vehicle involved in the vehicular accident on Monday at Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway has died. 19-year old Levi Whitten, from Waverly Hall, passed away in the Grady Hospital ICU at 10:14 p.m. A person was taken to the hospital after a […]
wgxa.tv
Pan of grease left on stove blamed for fatal Baldwin County fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a weekend fire in Baldwin County. In a media release, officials with the Baldwin County Fire Department say units were called to a Minor Road address Saturday. When they arrived, they found a house with a lot of smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found Joseph Dixon in the closet of a bedroom. Dixon later died after being taken to the hospital.
