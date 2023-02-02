JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released regarding a 13-year-old boy who was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital following an ATV accident in Juliette. In a statement from Monroe County Emergency Services, it is reported that he was riding in a side-by-side that was driven by a friend, who pulled into a driveway at a residence and lost control. They collided with a tree and the teen passenger was thrown through the windshield, hitting the front of the side-by-side and, then, a tree.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO