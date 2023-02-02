Read full article on original website
WECT
Senator Ted Budd discusses economy, inflation during visit to Port of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ted Budd made his first trip to Wilmington since taking office Monday during a visit to the Port of Wilmington. Amid rising inflation and supply chain struggles, Budd says he wants to strengthen America’s economy. “If you think about America’s place on the...
WECT
Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
WECT
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Lucybeth Nieves has worked in the oncology department at Novant Health for about 11 years and she said she is seeing more patients coming in with more advanced cancers, as well as younger patients. “It’s always better to be preventive and get our necessary screenings...
WECT
CFCC hosts successful suicide prevention workshop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and the Feminist Alliance Club hosted a suicide prevention workshop at Union Station Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presented the workshop for about 50 people who wanted to learn more about suicide and how they can prevent it.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education. “We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent...
WECT
Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WECT
CFPUA vendor back online, able to process payments
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that their bill processing service is back online. “Customers are able to make payments, including through the Interactive Voice-Response System (IVR) or online at CFPUA.org.” said CFPUA in a release. Previously, the bill processing vendor was reported to...
WECT
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This marks the second phase of the burn and is expected to last for a week, according to a county release.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools bus drivers collecting books for “Books from your Bus”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that their bus drivers are collecting books for “Books from your Bus.”. According to the announcement, the books will be used “to reward students who are respectful, responsible and kind on the bus.”. The program will be...
WECT
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the "Parents' Bill of Rights" that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns.
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
WECT
CFPUA to accept grant to explore merger with Wrightsville Beach water and sewer services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will accept $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the NC Department of Environmental Quality to explore merging with Wrightsville Beach’s water and sewer services. The CFPUA Authority Board plans to accept the funding at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
WECT
Get Fit with 6: February challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exercises using a stability ball focusing on your abs, glutes, inner thighs and hamstrings. There are different sizes of stability balls, and you can pick the one that best fits your height. I used a larger ball while Amy used a medium size ball. The first two exercises are repetitions. The third exercise will be for time. Both will increase everyday throughout the month.
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Beat Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a new year, comes some new restaurants for us to try. My shortlist is already growing, but one place that has generated plenty of buzz over the last few weeks was finally checked off my list. The newly opened Beat Street will be recognizable for its location (the old Mess Hall location in the Cargo District) but the comparisons to its predecessor end there.
WECT
Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
