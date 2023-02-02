ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

CFCC hosts successful suicide prevention workshop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and the Feminist Alliance Club hosted a suicide prevention workshop at Union Station Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presented the workshop for about 50 people who wanted to learn more about suicide and how they can prevent it.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CFPUA vendor back online, able to process payments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that their bill processing service is back online. “Customers are able to make payments, including through the Interactive Voice-Response System (IVR) or online at CFPUA.org.” said CFPUA in a release. Previously, the bill processing vendor was reported to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This marks the second phase of the burn and is expected to last for a week, according to a county release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Get Fit with 6: February challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exercises using a stability ball focusing on your abs, glutes, inner thighs and hamstrings. There are different sizes of stability balls, and you can pick the one that best fits your height. I used a larger ball while Amy used a medium size ball. The first two exercises are repetitions. The third exercise will be for time. Both will increase everyday throughout the month.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Beat Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a new year, comes some new restaurants for us to try. My shortlist is already growing, but one place that has generated plenty of buzz over the last few weeks was finally checked off my list. The newly opened Beat Street will be recognizable for its location (the old Mess Hall location in the Cargo District) but the comparisons to its predecessor end there.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

