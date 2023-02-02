Read full article on original website
Barefoot in the Park | Playcrafters Barn Theatre
Playcrafters Barn Theatre is presenting a classic from comedic mastermind Neil Simon this weekend and to tell us more about it are stars of the show Will Crouch and Sarah Walton. For more information visit playcrafters.com.
Pippi and Daniel featured in Polyrhythms concert
On Feb. 19, the POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series brings Pippi and Daniel music to Becherer Hall, at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, with a post-Valentine’s Day flavor. A jazz-demystifying workshop begins at 2 p.m., followed by a matinee concert from 5–7 p.m. Pippi...
Davenport Junior Theatre removes another barrier
Davenport Junior Theatre continues its 71st season with a mission to make theatre accessible for all. “The Wind in the Willows” is the second show of the season, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In its 70th season, Junior Theatre made the bold move to remove the price of admission to its mainstage shows. In the 71st season, they are removing more boundaries by adding one American Sign Language interpreted performance (for the hearing impaired) for each production.
Blues musician Hal Reed gives Blues in the Schools program
Musician Hal Reed is the resident artist for the first 2023 Mississippi Valley Blues Society Blues in the Schools program this week. Since 1990, this educational community outreach program has introduced the history and cultural significance of American Blues music to Quad City-area K-12 students and has become an integral part of area music teacher`s curriculum, according to a news release.
Josh Blue, Heywood Banks set casino shows
Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release. Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Greece is the word for new QC theater company
The only Pulitzer Prize winner from the Quad Cities is the inspiration for a new local theater troupe, the New Athens Players, which will give its premiere performances late this month. A 90-minute program will be presented Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5 at Village Theatre, Davenport, of three short pieces...
REVIEW: Stellar play shows stormy relationship, thrilling production
In the unending drive to live healthfully and protect our planet, “all natural” is often an all positive phrase. But Mother Nature can be a real bitch sometimes, as proven in the insightful, intense, intelligent new production of “Natural Shocks” at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
Women-directed films come to Figge
In conjunction with the Figge exhibit “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960,” the Figge Art Museum presents four award-winning, ground-breaking, women-directed, feature-length films to celebrate the remarkable contributions and achievements made by women in the cinematic arts. The Figge is at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For...
Landscape exhibition featured at gallery
The oil paintings of artist Laurie Jean Moore are on exhibit at the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo. Moore, of Peoria, spent most of her life in California. This current landscape exhibition depicts the love and special inspiration she has derived from places where she has lived. Water, and the ocean, can be seen as frequent subjects in her many paintings.
Poetry contest opens for submissions
Submissions for the 34th annual Carl Sandburg College Poetry Contest are being accepted through March 9. Poems must be original, previously unpublished and no more than two pages. Contestants may enter only one poem, and teachers may submit poems on behalf of students. Writers must live within 200 miles of Carl Sandburg College District 518 or have attended Sandburg, according to a news release.
College planning session set for students, families
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
Eastern Iowa community colleges encourage visits
The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are inviting students to visit its campuses on President’s Day, Monday, February 20. One-on-one, in-person campus visits are available at all of the district’s main college campus locations for Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the SCC Urban Campus and the Blong Technology Center. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students can register online at the EICC website HERE.
Moline to build broadband network across the city
Work to build a broadband network across the City of Moline will start in a few weeks. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced the first construction meeting with Metronet will be next week, and the project will start three to four weeks after that meeting. The Moline City Council approved a deal in December for Metronet to build the fiber optic network. Service should start to become available by early summer.
Firefighter injured at Moline house fire
A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
QCBJ Spotlight: Economic Growth Corporation
Building the local economy is the challenge every city and county across the country faces. We know it’s a big deal for the Quad Cities. This happens to be the 41st year of existence for the Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corporation — also known as GROWTH for short.
Driver rammed squad cars at Davenport Walgreens, police allege
Driver drank from liquor bottles, displayed knives, police allege. A 55-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday in a Walgreens parking lot. Robert Ware faces six felony counts of assault on persons in a certain occupation – use or display...
Free Knox College discussion to address year-long Ukraine war
The impact of Russia’s nearly year-long, devastating war in Ukraine will be explored at a panel discussion on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Room 302 of Knox College’s Alumni Hall, 2 E. South St., Galesburg. It is free and open to the public. The war has had...
Woman accused of hiding body now faces murder charge
A woman accused of concealing a body in a storage unit now faces more severe charges – including murder. In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby,...
