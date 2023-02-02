Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Oakland Paves Way for WNBA Expansion Team
Oakland is getting closer to its own WNBA team. The city has entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group over development of the city’s 50% stake of the Oakland Coliseum site — which could bring sports, entertainment, and housing to the area.
Mayor Backs Rays’ Stadium Plan, But Hurdles Remain
St. Petersburg’s mayor endorsed the Tampa Bay Rays’ proposal for a new ballpark — but that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. Mayor Ken Welch chose a design from the MLB team and development firm Hines out of four options presented to the city, but significant hurdles remain before the team and city commit to a new ballpark.
Record 50.4M American Adults Plan to Wager $16B on Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII will be the first NFL championship to be contested in a legal betting state — and with a sportsbook at the stadium — when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. It’s a sign of how far sports betting...
Royals Narrow List of Potential Sites For New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
