New Jersey State

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Oakland Paves Way for WNBA Expansion Team

Oakland is getting closer to its own WNBA team. The city has entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group over development of the city’s 50% stake of the Oakland Coliseum site — which could bring sports, entertainment, and housing to the area.
OAKLAND, CA
