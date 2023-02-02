Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Related
WCVB
Video: Rain, sleet with quick-moving storm overnight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Higher elevations could also see some snowflakes, StormTeam 5 said. Wednesday will be nice but some more wet weather will arrive on Thursday.
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
5 ways to prevent pipes from freezing in your home
When temperatures drop well below freezing, the pipes that run through your home run the risk of freezing. Aside from the short-term inconvenience, this can cause the pipes to crack and lead to costly repairs.
Here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing — and what to do when they do
And what to do when they do. Get more home repair and improvement advice at realestate.boston.com. Frigid temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday across the region. This kind of bitter cold can seriously increase the risk of pipes freezing — or worse, bursting. “Water will freeze at 32 degrees,...
WCVB
Car care tips for extreme cold weekend ahead
LEXINGTON, Mass. — With anarctic blast in the forecast, Minuteman Regional High School automotive instructor John Primpas shares tips for identifying and handling common cold weather problems for cars. Tires: The most common issue in cold weather is low pressure as the air inside tires shrinks. This can cause...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Quincy Crews Snuff Auto Body Shop Fire Amidst Frozen Hydrants, Strong Winds
Firefighters had to brace record-breaking cold and strong winds to put out a two-alarm fire at a Quincy auto body shop this weekend, local firefighters report. 2nd Alarm on arrival. 125 Liberty streetPosted by Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 on Saturday, February 4, 2023The fi…
WCVB
Firefighters encounter frozen hydrants while battling blaze at Quincy auto body shop
QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts experienced brutally cold conditions when they were called into action Saturday, including in Quincy, where crews had to deal with frozen hydrants. Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Gary Smyth said he heard two explosions when he arrived at Quincy Collision & Frame Center on...
Here’s why you may hear a loud boom during frigid weather
What causes a frost quake?
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold
BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
WCVB
'Lucky to be here': Duxbury fire chief finds comfort from community amid Massachusetts tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. — The community of Duxbury is still recovering from the deaths of three young children nearly two weeks after the tragic incident happened in the Massachusetts town. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Duxbury first responders discovered 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan...
Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm.
WCVB
Boston Medical Center emergency room closed until Tuesday due to burst pipe
BOSTON — The emergency room at Boston Medical Center will remain closed until Tuesday after a pipe froze and burst Saturday night following record-breaking cold in the city. In a statement, BMC said all patients in affected areas of the Emergency Department were safely moved to other areas of the hospital.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Comments / 1