Portland, OR

KGW

Central Library in downtown Portland to close for much of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting March 11, the Central Library in downtown Portland will close to complete a major renovation project. The closure is expected to last through most of 2023. Construction on the Central Library, located on Southwest 10th Street, began in 2022 as part of a library building...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

PDX Moon Market

Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season

We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Make Up Your Mind, Portland

I spent the past twenty years listening to people complain that there are too many people moving here, that everything is getting too expensive, that this city was cooler back in the 90's when it was grungy and dirty and cheap. And then, like magic, fewer people are moving here and the city is getting grungier and dirtier and cheaper. So are people finally happy? No! Now everyone is complaining that too many people are moving out, and property values are dropping, and the city was better back in the teens when everything was trendy and hipster. Make up your mind Portland! Decide what kind of city you want to be and be it. Stop complaining about how much better everything used to be. Be here now.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour

Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland to open its first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon

Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
ESTACADA, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival

During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
PORTLAND, OR
