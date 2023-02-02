Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Central Library in downtown Portland to close for much of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting March 11, the Central Library in downtown Portland will close to complete a major renovation project. The closure is expected to last through most of 2023. Construction on the Central Library, located on Southwest 10th Street, began in 2022 as part of a library building...
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
PDX Moon Market
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
WWEEK
Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season
We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
Kohr Explores: Valentine’s Day on a budget at Goodwill Boutique
Valentine's Day is next week, but getting nice clothes and gifts for the holiday of love doesn't have to be a wallet-draining endeavor.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
KGW
Portland coffee shop sells $150 cup of coffee
Proud Mary Cafe in northeast Portland is selling a $150 cup of coffee. The cafe will only sell 22 cups at its Portland and Austin locations combined.
The Portland Mercury
Make Up Your Mind, Portland
I spent the past twenty years listening to people complain that there are too many people moving here, that everything is getting too expensive, that this city was cooler back in the 90's when it was grungy and dirty and cheap. And then, like magic, fewer people are moving here and the city is getting grungier and dirtier and cheaper. So are people finally happy? No! Now everyone is complaining that too many people are moving out, and property values are dropping, and the city was better back in the teens when everything was trendy and hipster. Make up your mind Portland! Decide what kind of city you want to be and be it. Stop complaining about how much better everything used to be. Be here now.
A major earthquake could impact Portland at any time. Here’s how you can prepare
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 3,400 people in Turkey and Syria Monday is causing geologists in the Pacific Northwest to remind people that the area is at risk of its own catastrophic earthquake – and people should be prepared.
pdxpipeline.com
White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour
Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70.
kptv.com
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
Portland to open its first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
KGW
Portland to open its first outdoor shelter for those living in their RVs
The Sunderland RV Safe Park has the capacity to hold 55 vehicles. The city of Portland hasn't announced an official opening day yet.
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
'I dream of my own apartment': Portland’s homeless yearn for housing as county aims to house 300 people in 4 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Diamond Howard lit a cigarette while walking her husky in Old Town Monday morning. She’s been homeless in Portland on-and-off for 15 years. She’s currently on four housing waitlists and yearns for a safe place to call her own. “I can actually taste it,”...
hereisoregon.com
Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival
During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
KGW
