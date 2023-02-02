Playwrights featured in Theatre Oxford’s Ten-Minute Play Festival will be available to talk with the public between shows on Saturday, February 11th from 4-5 PM. “I am thrilled to be a part of this year’s festival,” said Kristin Andrea Hanratty, the winner of the Theatre Oxford’s 10-Minute Play Competition. Hanratty has written several full-length plays, including Petty Crimes, Birds, and Dirt, which have been produced at theatres around the country. She is a three-time Academy Award/Nicholls Fellowship Quarterfinalist and Austin Film Festival Semi-finalist. She will be flying down from Michigan to attend.

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO