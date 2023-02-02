Read full article on original website
Meet the playwrights of Theatre Oxford’s Ten-Minute Play Festival
Playwrights featured in Theatre Oxford’s Ten-Minute Play Festival will be available to talk with the public between shows on Saturday, February 11th from 4-5 PM. “I am thrilled to be a part of this year’s festival,” said Kristin Andrea Hanratty, the winner of the Theatre Oxford’s 10-Minute Play Competition. Hanratty has written several full-length plays, including Petty Crimes, Birds, and Dirt, which have been produced at theatres around the country. She is a three-time Academy Award/Nicholls Fellowship Quarterfinalist and Austin Film Festival Semi-finalist. She will be flying down from Michigan to attend.
Oxford Athletics hosts National Girls & Women in Sports Day
Hundreds of athletes and coaches gathered for breakfast to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day in the Oxford School District. Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School female athletes were provided breakfast and t-shirts before school by the Oxford Booster Club, Oxford PTO, and Oxford McDonalds. “We are...
Former Oxford QB Trip Maxwell commits to South Alabama
Trip Maxwell of Oxford committed this week to play football for the University of South Alabama. The 6’2, 200-pound QB, played for Oxford High School through his junior year before transferring to Hartfield Academy in Flowood his senior season. As a Sophomore, Maxwell threw ten touchdowns and contributed heavily...
Oxford hoops teams fall in first round of region tournament
Oxford basketball suffered a pair of defeats in the opening round of the Region 1-6A tournament on Monday as the boys fell to Tupelo before the girls lost a close game to Starkville. The Lady Chargers used a dominant third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit, but were outscored...
