Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (right hip soreness) is questionable for Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls may give DeRozan a breather after he played 34 minutes and shot 8-17 from the field on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., and Alex Caruso (foot, questionable) should see more playing time if DeRozan is ruled out for the second leg of the back-to-back. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic would also be in line for more work on offense.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO