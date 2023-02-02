Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable Tuesday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (right hip soreness) is questionable for Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls may give DeRozan a breather after he played 34 minutes and shot 8-17 from the field on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., and Alex Caruso (foot, questionable) should see more playing time if DeRozan is ruled out for the second leg of the back-to-back. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic would also be in line for more work on offense.
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) uncertain for Wizards Wednesday
Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Kuzma was limited to individual work at practice on Tuesday, so he might be headed for a second straight absence on Wednesday. Bradley Beal (foot, questionable) will likely replace Deni Avdija or Corey Kispert in the starting lineup, but one of them should draw another start Wednesday if Kuzma remains out. Anthony Gill would also have more minutes available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) ruled out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso entered the day with a questionable tag due to left midfoot soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action due to the ailment. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Memphis.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't play Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. Look for Jeff Green to draw the start in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Embiid has recently played four straight games despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked fourth (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers this season, our models project Embiid to score 51.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) will play for Portland on Monday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's suiting up despite a non-COVID illness. Our models project Payton for 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (illness) available Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off Thunder's bench Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
