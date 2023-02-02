ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Nonprofit prompts school board to save Walton Blesch Field in Menominee

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
 5 days ago

MENOMINEE — A nonprofit group called the Walton Blesch Stadium Legacy Foundation asked the Menominee School Board to approve their plan to repair and renovate Walton Blesch Field at a board meeting Wednesday.

“Our vision is that Maroon football should continue to be played at Walton Blesch,” Dave Mathieu said, representing the nonprofit. “We have a 130-year tradition at this field.”

The board voiced their approval of the plan, and board president Derek Butler said they would address the plan’s approval at the next board meeting or a special meeting at an earlier date if needed.

In the meantime, Mathieu is meeting with superintendent Rich Sarau, Junior/Senior High School principal Drew Buyarski, and athletic director Sam Larson to flush out the project’s feasibility and create a master plan. He said the district couldn’t invest money and briefly referenced what the school has been through in terms of costs associated with asbestos cleanup.

“I would like to thank this committee for coming forward,” Butler said. “There’s going to have to be some sort of contract with this. We’ve learned about construction issues — more than we wanted to. At this point, I would welcome this project, but we would have to flush this out a little more.”

Mathieu said the project would come at no cost to Menominee Area Public Schools, as the group is planning to raise money. The group needs $250,000 to order new bleachers, $250,000 to remove the existing bleachers and $100,000 to build a press box.

“If we get some local contractors and volunteer services at free or reduced rates, we can greatly reduce the amount needed to fund the project,” Mathieu said.

To fund raise, the group plans on granting naming rights to sections of the bleachers and a press box.

Phase 1 of the project would address the “crumbling” bleachers, with the following phases of the project prioritized based on need, he said.

“The life span of concrete bleachers is 100 years,” Mathieu said. “The engineer’s report states that our bleachers are still viable but may not be for much longer.”

In the plan, the bleachers and press box would be replaced with aluminum bleachers. Mathieu said recasting the bleachers in the original concrete would cost millions. The foundation is looking into historical grants, but most grants require the project to look the same, and that would mean recasting in concrete.

Instead, the group would tie the new bleachers into the existing Blesch outer wall, which would remain to keep the field looking as authentic as possible. The group is also working on a new press box in Phase 1.

Mathieu said the foundation is planning on welcoming other groups like Pop Warner football, Hornets football, youth soccer, or other groups needing a space.

“We see the use of the stadium increasing,” Mathieu said.

He said the stadium’s location is relatively typical compared to other schools.

“I don’t think it’s a problem that our field is not at our school,” Mathieu said. “Most of the teams we play when we go on the road to play, most of their schools, the field is not at the school.”

Other phases of the project include locker rooms, bathrooms, lighting, a concession stand and field improvements. The update would also feature things like Maroon history signage, walkways and landscaping.

The group proposed a benchmark timeline, with funding needed for the bleachers by April 15, removal of the existing bleachers by May 31 and a press box by June 30.

If the group doesn’t raise enough money by these dates, they will continue to fundraise and complete the project for the 2024 season, Mathieu said. If they get the funding, they will go ahead with the project for this year.

He stressed that the group wants to protect the history of Walton Blesch Field and continue the tradition.

“Understandably, before we put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the stadium, we’d like assurance that it will remain the home of the Maroons,” Mathieu said.

