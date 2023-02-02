Saving on energy bills, staying warm with tips from Xcel Energy

With bitter cold and strong winds expected to sweep through Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips to save money, stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes.

We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.

We understand losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so we plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages.

Xcel Energy is putting operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and crews are ready to safely restore electric service to customers as quickly as possible if weather impacts their service.

Take steps to save

While Xcel Energy says natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, with prices higher than usual, it’s a good time to consider ways to conserve energy as temperatures drop.

Here are ways customers can save energy and money this winter:

• Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

• Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

• During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

• Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

• Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Find more ways to save on the energy savings tips page on xcelenergy.com. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

Customers should be safe and comfortable in their homes during the extreme cold. We encourage our customers to contact us if they’re having trouble paying their bill. We can provide options like payment plans and energy assistance programs. Customers can learn more about energy assistance programs and resources on the website or by calling1-800-895-4999.

Report your outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

• Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play.

• Online at xcelenergy.com/out

• By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds.

Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.

If outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration.

Customers can stay informed by using the My Xcel Energy mobile app or visiting the Xcel Energy website. The website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration when available.

Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.

Other ways customers can prep, stay safe

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:

• Xcel Energy phone numbers - 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business

• Battery-powered radio or television

• Flashlights

• Batteries

• Back up phone chargers

• A phone that does not require electricity

• Non-electric alarm clock

• Bottled water and nonperishable food

• Manual can opener

• First aid kit

• Extension cords (for partial outages)

• Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors).

Meter safety. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping your natural gas meter clear by gently removing snow or ice from around and on the meter, associated piping and the roofline above.

Icy build-up can dangerously interfere with the flow of natural gas to and from your meter, and accumulated snow can prevent the meter from operating properly by stopping the flow of natural gas.

A snow-covered meter could also lead to a loss of service and freezing of inside pipes as a result of lost heat. Customers should also clear a path to their gas meter to allow quick access in case of an emergency.

Heating safety. If using a space heater, take care to ensure safety as more than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year in the United States, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International.

When using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged.

Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don’t go to sleep with a space heater on. Additionally, Xcel Energy offers rebates and incentives to install energy efficient furnaces and insulation.

Food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food.

To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days, and a half-full freezer approximately one day.

Visit the USDA website for more information.