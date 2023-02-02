ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
Motley Fool

Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in January

The market is waking up to the value opportunity at this leading healthcare company. A margin recovery story about overcoming supply chain difficulties and growing new product sales supports GE HealthCare's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Reuters

SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
US News and World Report

AI Startup Cohere in Talks to Raise Funding at $6 Billion Plus Valuation -Sources

(Reuters) - Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
US News and World Report

Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
US News and World Report

Tech Trillion Club's Wobble in Four Charts

(Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty. The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Industrial Output Falls in 2022, Gloomy Scenario Likely to Continue

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Industrial production in Brazil ended 2022 with a 0.7% drop on the previous year, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, losing some of the gains the sector recorded in 2021 after a pandemic-related downturn. IBGE said the retreat came on the back of rising interest rates,...
US News and World Report

Signs of Market Strength Cheer U.S. Stocks Bulls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are...

