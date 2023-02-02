Read full article on original website
Mass layoff exit packages at Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet will collectively cost the tech giants up to $4.7 billion
Google parent company Alphabet will have the highest severance cost — ranging from $1.9bn to $2.3bn — while Meta's severance costs are $975 million.
US News and World Report
Tech Trillion Club's Wobble in Four Charts
(Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty. The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it...
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
A laid-off Meta worker says she's struggling after not getting the 16 weeks of severance her fellow employees received: 'I'm going through my kids' closet and selling their old clothes'
Meta offered laid off employees a baseline four months of severance pay, except for workers cut from a year long diversity program.
Google workers protesting in California and New York
Some Google workers recently demonstrated in California and New York. On Thursday, they protested in the Big Apple over the big round of layoffs that affected 12,000.
US News and World Report
Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern
Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Says Tech Giants to Invest More Than $9 Billion in Kingdom
RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday. Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will...
Here’s why the jobs report was so good despite Big Tech layoffs
Amid a wave of Big Tech layoffs, the U.S. economy added more than half a million new jobs in January, the Labor Department said Friday. How did that happen?
CNBC
Huawei turns to patents for a lifeline — including those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash
The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
US News and World Report
Tyson Foods 'Hit in the Mouth' on Meat Supplies, CEO Says; Shares Fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
US News and World Report
Billionaire Musk Likely to 'Double Down' on Tweets After Court Victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the...
ChatGPT could be used by 'bad actors' and should be regulated, OpenAI's chief technology officer says
Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, said 'it's not too early' to regulate the artificial intelligence tool due to its popularity.
TechCrunch
Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game
Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
US News and World Report
Grocery Consumers Sue to Block Kroger’s $25 Billion Buy of Albertsons
(Reuters) - A private lawsuit filed in California on Thursday seeks to stop Kroger Co's planned $25 billion purchase of rival Albertsons Companies Inc, a deal that state attorneys general, consumer groups and some U.S. lawmakers have questioned as harmful to competition in the grocery market. The lawsuit was filed...
insideevs.com
US: Tesla Tweaked Model 3/Model Y Prices Again
Tesla recently once again adjusted its electric vehicle prices in the United States. This time, the changes concern the Model 3 and Model Y, while there are no changes to the Model S and Model X prices. Let's recall that Tesla applied a major price reduction accross its lineup on...
TechCrunch
Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year
The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.
