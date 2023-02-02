ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Tech Trillion Club's Wobble in Four Charts

(Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty. The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it...
US News and World Report

Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Says Tech Giants to Invest More Than $9 Billion in Kingdom

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday. Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will...
CNBC

Huawei turns to patents for a lifeline — including those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Tyson Foods 'Hit in the Mouth' on Meat Supplies, CEO Says; Shares Fall

(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
TechCrunch

Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game

Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
US News and World Report

Grocery Consumers Sue to Block Kroger’s $25 Billion Buy of Albertsons

(Reuters) - A private lawsuit filed in California on Thursday seeks to stop Kroger Co's planned $25 billion purchase of rival Albertsons Companies Inc, a deal that state attorneys general, consumer groups and some U.S. lawmakers have questioned as harmful to competition in the grocery market. The lawsuit was filed...
TEXAS STATE
insideevs.com

US: Tesla Tweaked Model 3/Model Y Prices Again

Tesla recently once again adjusted its electric vehicle prices in the United States. This time, the changes concern the Model 3 and Model Y, while there are no changes to the Model S and Model X prices. Let's recall that Tesla applied a major price reduction accross its lineup on...
TechCrunch

Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year

The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.

