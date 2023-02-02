Read full article on original website
Amazon Q4 Revenue Hits $149 Billion, Topping Wall Street Forecasts, as Profit Falls
Amazon’s top-line growth in the last three months of 2022 was far better than investors expected, while its bottom line fell short. The ecommerce kingpin’s fourth-quarter 2022 results handily beat Wall Street sales forecasts. Amazon reported revenue of $149.2 billion billion, up 9% year over year. Net income of $278 million (or 3 cents per share), compared with $14.3 billion a year earlier, was hurt by higher costs, one-time charges and a decline in the value of Amazon’s investment in electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Q4 is historically Amazon’s biggest quarter, encompassing the holiday-shopping season. Amazon’s ad revenue increased 19% for the year-end quarter,...
Motley Fool
Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?
Gilead Sciences acquired Immunomedics and a breast cancer drug called Trodelvy for $21 billion in 2020. A recent approval will expand Trodelvy's audience to include patients with a type of breast cancer tumor found in around 70% of new cases. Trodelvy sales are on the rise, but sinking sales of...
Starbucks' grande-sized sales drop in China squeezes profits
Feb 2(Reuters) - Starbucks' quarterly sales decline in China was four times worse than the coffee chain expected and it has no "line of sight" into when business there will fully recover, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 2.2% in extended trading.
US News and World Report
Drug Companies Face COVID Cliff in 2023 as Sales Set to Plummet
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca...
India's Zydus Lifesciences beats Q3 profit view on strong India, U.S. sales
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (ZYDU.NS) reported a bigger-than-expected 24.5% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong sales in its key domestic and U.S. markets.
Zacks.com
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
Eli Lilly Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2023 Outlook, On Trulicity Strength
"Over the course of this critical year, we hope to launch as many as four new medicines for challenging diseases, while advancing our next generation of molecules currently in Phase 3." said CEO David Ricks.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Detroit News
Ford hourly workers to get $9K in profit sharing despite headwinds
Ford Motor Co. will pay profit-sharing bonuses of up to $9,176 to hourly autoworkers in the U.S. for 2022, the automaker said Thursday. The Dearborn automaker employs about 56,000 hourly workers in the U.S. Profit-sharing checks to eligible workers will be distributed in early March. Under the automaker's contract with...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Autoblog
Ford CEO says $2 billion profit left ‘on table,’ stock price falls
Ford shares tumbled Friday after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages. The results show Ford is struggling to balance the transition to electric cars from combustion vehicles. The company is counting on strong sales of gas-burning F-Series pickups and Bronco SUVs to help foot the $50 billion that CEO Jim Farley has committed to developing and building EVs.
US News and World Report
Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
Stocks slip as worries about interest rates weigh on Wall Street
Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.
techaiapp.com
Apple’s $117.2 billion Q1 misses earnings expectations
Apple on Thursday reported revenues of $117.2 billion in the first fiscal quarter, off 5% from a year earlier. While there were several bright spots, the financial report confirmed iPhone supply challenges plagued the company in the last three months of 2022, compounded by the effects of a strong dollar.
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Raised
HAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Meanwhile, revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
Dell slashing more than 6,500 jobs as PC market slumps
Dell Technologies is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession. The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of companies from Goldman Sachs Group to Alphabet that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates. Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue. However, those moves are “no longer enough,”...
