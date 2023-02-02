Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
Controversy Erupts Over Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance: A Deep Dive into the Connection with Iran Protests
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a highly controversial appearance at the most recent Annual Grammy Awards. Her speech, which addressed the ongoing protests in Iran and the importance of supporting human rights and social change, has sparked widespread debate and has been met with mixed reactions from both the public and celebrities alike.
US News and World Report
Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
US News and World Report
Russia Asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Speak on Ukraine Arms at UN
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. "Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council...
US News and World Report
Gas Explosion Kills Five People in Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services. "So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died," the emergency services...
US News and World Report
Philippines Coast Guard Chief Says Boosts South China Sea Presence
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country's fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the waterway have...
US News and World Report
Printers of Nigeria Election Regalia Lose Out as Ad Campaigns Pivot Online
ABUJA (Reuters) - A loud whir filled the back of a print shop in Nigeria's capital Abuja as machines churn out grinning faces of presidential election frontrunners on posters, flyers and food packaging. Workers poured cassava flour into blue and green bags sporting the governing All Progressives Congress party's acronym...
US News and World Report
US Approves $10B Arms Sale to Poland as Ukraine War Rages On
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine rages. The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment. Poland and other...
US News and World Report
U.S. Briefed 40 Nations on China Spy Balloon Incident, Diplomats and Official Say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered the U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday briefed...
US News and World Report
Mexico Blames Anesthesiologist for 35 Meningitis Deaths
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico said Tuesday they have arrested an anesthesiologist they blame for an outbreak of meningitis that has killed 35 patients and sickened 79. Sonia de la Garza, the chief prosecutor in the northern state of Durango, alleged the anesthesiologist used contaminated morphine. It...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
The Turkish Street That Lies in Ruins After the Quake
HATAY, Turkey (Reuters) - Street no. 21 in Hatay, Turkey was, on Sunday, a happy home for dozens of families. By Monday, there was hardly anything left of it. Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1999 left the street in ruins and its surviving residents homeless, desperately seeking missing relatives, and in shock as they processed what had happened.
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Associate of Russian Oligarch Vekselberg Charged Over Sanctions Evasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian citizen who was also a U.S. resident with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, in an indictment unsealed in federal court on Tuesday, the Justice Department said. Vladimir Voronchenko, 70, of Moscow,...
