US News and World Report
EV Startup Vinfast to Cut U.S. Jobs Amid Restructuring
(Reuters) -Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is cutting its workforce in the United States, the company said on Monday, amid a restructuring in its major overseas market as the startup grapples with a stalled shipment of its first cars and prepares for a potential stock listing. The Vietnamese company, a...
Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005397/en/ Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
US News and World Report
Renault, Nissan Reboot Auto Alliance for Post-Ghosn Era
LONDON (AP) — Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest and daring escape. The boards of both companies approved...
US News and World Report
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
TechCrunch
Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game
Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
US News and World Report
Signs of Market Strength Cheer U.S. Stocks Bulls
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are...
