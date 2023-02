The Natick Fire Department responded to calls made shortly before 1am on Tuesday, Feb. 7, about a structure fire in the attached barn of an antique farmhouse on Pond Street. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the barn. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the barn and keep it out of the attached house. The occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. Two residents are temporarily displaced, and there were no injuries.

NATICK, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO