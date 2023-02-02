Read full article on original website
Related
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
How To Text Broome County 911 in an Emergency
An unspoken rule of life is that deep thoughts will likely only worm their way into a person's brain when said person is showering or driving. Such was the case for me last week when a thought crawled into my brain for no particular reason and nagged at me until I hunted down the answer. The question has to do with texting 911.
Is Binghamton Is On The Low Side For Snowfall This Season?
As of this date (2-7-23), we are just 41 days until the beginning of spring. Reaching that date is one thing. Winter letting go is another. How many times have we been socked with a snowstorm in late March or in the month of April? Many times for sure. There...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…
All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Enter To Win Tickets to the EPAC Rock Project
For years, the EPAC Rock Project has brought local musicians together with artists who sing and dance to create some pretty spectacular rock shows with multi-media and this year will be no different. The EPAC Rock Project is celebrating the 25th anniversary of EPAC by featuring the best of Elton...
Popular Chick-fil-A May Be Opening Three Restaurants in Broome County
The hopes, dreams, and wishes of Binghamton area Chick-fil-A fans over a restaurant being built in the Southern Tier may finally be coming true. Rumblings of a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening somewhere in Broome County have been roaring the for the last year or so. It all started when someone noticed that there were job openings posted in job search websites looking for people interested in working in various capacities at a soon to open Chick fil A restaurant in Binghamton.
Broome Seeking New Administrator for Willow Point Nursing Home
The "Help Wanted" sign has been posted for one of the highest-paid jobs in Broome County government. Just over a year since Adam Aranov was hired as the new administrator for Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, the county is seeking someone to fill the post. The nursing home administrator...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
Broome County Law Enforcement Launch Autism Awareness T-Shirt Fundraiser
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are an estimated 5,437,988 adults living with autism spectrum disorder in the United States. The CDC says that there are about 342,280 adults in New York state who are living with autism spectrum disorder and the New York Council on Children and Families estimates that there are 28,000 children are living with autism in the state.
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
Binghamton Announces $197,000 for Local Nonprofits
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced nearly $197,000 in funding for local nonprofits through the Community Development Block Grant. In a press release on Monday, Mayor Kraham announced the nearly $197,000 in funding for a number of local nonprofits. 14 local nonprofits will receive funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
Bundle Up, It’s Going To Get Cold(er)
It's winter. It's cold. It snows. It's supposed to be that way. But, we have been kind of fortunate in the fact that temperatures for the most part haven't been bad, and we've really not had a lot of snowfall or major accumulations. Good for those of us who hate...
Binghamton Easter Eggs Hidden in ‘The Twilight Zone’
From time to time, I would see article headlines that referred to 'Easter Eggs' in certain television shows, series, or movies. My first thought was, why are there Easter Eggs placed in a TV show or movie?. I ignored it for a while, but as I noticed this term popping...
The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings
It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
There’s a Monkey Mystery Brewing at the Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo has become the center of a mystery, after two monkeys disappeared, an endangered vulture died, and a clouded leopard went missing for a few hours. I know what you're thinking. "James, what does this have to do with the Binghamton area?" And the answer is absolutely nothing. But you know you can't sit there and look this story in the face without being intrigued.
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0