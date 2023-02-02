Read full article on original website
3d ago
WHY is the state of Michigan giving $2,100 in a fake earned income tax credit to NON-WORKING SINGLE MOTHERS???
$180 checks part of governor's targeted tax relief plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is proposing $180 checks to everyone who files a Michigan income tax return, as part of state Democrats' plan to help taxpayers deal with the rising cost of living. The state has a surplus and the plan they outlined Friday is expected to include targeted tax rollbacks and rebate checks for residents.
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Details about the plan were discussed during a 9:15 a.m. press conference. Read...
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal...
Whitmer: Relief Is On The Way For All Michigan Taxpayers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate released the following statement after agreeing to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan that will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades and ensure that all taxpayers see relief. The Lowering MI Cost plan...
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
Whitmer, top lawmakers announce deal on Michigan income tax cuts
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top Democrat lawmakers announced a deal Friday that they say will provide everyone in Michigan with tax relief. Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate said they agreed to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan, which includes reductions in income tax rates, a higher tax credit and direct payments.
Whitmer, Democrats Agree Upon Massive Tax Relief Plan
A massive tax break plan has been agreed upon and looks to be on the way to Michiganders. Friday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement was reached, between her and Democratic leaders in Lansing, that will bring major relief to seniors and working families specifically, but also line the pockets of every tax payer.
Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan
Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
Michigan Democrats’ plan would repeal pension tax, expand credit, send checks
The Democrats who now control Michigan's government are rolling out a plan to get rid of the pension tax and expand tax credits.
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required
One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
Michiganders urged to search for unclaimed cash, assets
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michiganders are encouraged to conduct a simple search online to see if they have lost or abandoned property. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets. They include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans to Send the Biggest Inflation Relief Checks to all Taxpayers in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic lawmakers announced on Friday that they plan to send the biggest inflation relief checks to all taxpayers in the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Send Biggest Inflation Relief Checks. All taxpayers in the state of Michigan could receive the biggest inflation relief checks...
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer
As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
You may have cash or property Michigan is holding. Here’s how to check
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Feb. 1 is a fun holiday that not many people know about. As part of something called ‘National Unclaimed Property Day,’ Michiganders are encouraged to do a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property. To put it in...
Meijer launches enhanced mPerks program in stores
Meijer is revamping its mPerks customer-rewards program. The Michigan retailer says the changes are in response to the success of its digital coupon and rewards program. The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with opportunities to earn more points. Some restrictions apply. For more information, visit www.meijer.com….
Powerball results for 02/04/23; did anyone win the $704 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is now the fifth largest prize in the game’s history as there was no winner of the $704 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 4. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 6 will be worth $747 million...
