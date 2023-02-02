ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UPDATE TO STORY
WHY is the state of Michigan giving $2,100 in a fake earned income tax credit to NON-WORKING SINGLE MOTHERS???

michiganradio.org

$180 checks part of governor's targeted tax relief plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is proposing $180 checks to everyone who files a Michigan income tax return, as part of state Democrats' plan to help taxpayers deal with the rising cost of living. The state has a surplus and the plan they outlined Friday is expected to include targeted tax rollbacks and rebate checks for residents.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: State budget and tax reduction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer: Relief Is On The Way For All Michigan Taxpayers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate released the following statement after agreeing to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan that will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades and ensure that all taxpayers see relief. The Lowering MI Cost plan...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer, top lawmakers announce deal on Michigan income tax cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top Democrat lawmakers announced a deal Friday that they say will provide everyone in Michigan with tax relief. Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate said they agreed to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan, which includes reductions in income tax rates, a higher tax credit and direct payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer, Democrats Agree Upon Massive Tax Relief Plan

A massive tax break plan has been agreed upon and looks to be on the way to Michiganders. Friday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement was reached, between her and Democratic leaders in Lansing, that will bring major relief to seniors and working families specifically, but also line the pockets of every tax payer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan

Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required

One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
ESCANABA, MI
abc12.com

Michiganders urged to search for unclaimed cash, assets

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michiganders are encouraged to conduct a simple search online to see if they have lost or abandoned property. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets. They include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer

As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
MICHIGAN STATE
metromonthly.net

Meijer launches enhanced mPerks program in stores

Meijer is revamping its mPerks customer-rewards program. The Michigan retailer says the changes are in response to the success of its digital coupon and rewards program. The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with opportunities to earn more points. Some restrictions apply. For more information, visit www.meijer.com….
