12 Greene County races contested leading up to August primary
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – 12 of the 17 local races in Greene County will be contested in the Aug. 8 primary election for county and state offices.
48 candidates in all will be on the ballot for county office, including six candidates for an open constable post, and five candidates each for sheriff, district four and district five supervisors.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Absentee voting begins June 24. The last day to register to vote in the primary is July 10.
If no candidate in a race wins a majority of votes, the top two from the primary will advance to a runoff election on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Seven of the 17 county races and most statewide offices will remain contested in the Nov. 7 general election with republicans, democrats and independents running for office. Local referendums could also be placed on the ballot.
Full list of candidates
Sheriff
The race for Sheriff is an open contest with incumbent Stanley McLeod, Sr. not running for reelection.
Larry L. Byrd (R)
Stacy Eubanks (R)
Stanley McLeod, Jr. (R)
Ryan E Walley (R)
Michael Crawford (I)
Tax Assessor/Collector
Mark Holder (R) – incumbent
Lula Janet Leverette (D)
Chancery Clerk
Michelle ‘Shelley’ Dobbins Eubanks (R) – incumbent
Sarah James (R)
Lavon ‘Bolton’ Pringle (D)
Circuit Clerk
Cecelia Bounds (R) – incumbent
Coroner
Ladd Pulliam (R) – incumbent
County Attorney
Chris Dobbins (R)
Lee Turner (R) – incumbent
Justice Court Judge, District 1
The race for Justice Court Judge, District 1 is an open contest with incumbent Jeff Byrd not running for reelection.
Kerney Kittrell (R)
Walter Sellers (R)
Ronnie Watson (R)
Vince West (R)
J ustice Court Judge, District 2
Shannon Busby (R) – incumbent
Rosilyn Renee’ Johnson (D)
Ryan Longmire (R)
Constable, District 1
The race for Constable, District 1 is an open contest with incumbent Ryan Walley running for Sheriff.
Beverly Molten Breland (R)
Keith Churchwell (R)
Wayne Harrison (R)
John C Hollinghead Sr (R)
Bobby Joe Meadows (R)
Hayden West (R)
Constable, District 2
Pam Anderson (R) – incumbent
Board of Supervisors
District 1 Supervisor
(Leakesville precinct)
Dillon McInnis (R) – incumbent
James J. Radcliff (R)
District 2 Supervisor
(North Leakesville, State Line precinct s )
Elton Clark (R) – incumbent
Kendall Deese (R)
Fredrick Lenard ‘Pete’ Johnson (D)
District 3 Supervisor
(Mutual Rights, Wade, Jones, Piave precinct )
Efird Eubanks (R)
Scott Maxie (R)
Wayburn D Smith Jr (R) – incumbent
District 4 Supervisor
(Maples, Vernal precinct )
John ‘Wayne’ Barrow, Sr (R) – incumbent
George Cone, III (R)
Stuart McLeod (R)
Jason D Mizell (R)
Roy Mack Holloman, Jr. (D)
District 5 Supervisor
(Washington Neely, Leaf precincts)
Adam Dixon (R)
Gary F. Fairley (R) – incumbent
Steve R McCluskey (R)
David M Tingle (R)
Howard G Garrett Sr (D)
Election Commissioners
Election Commissioners represent the same districts as the Board of Supervisors. They serve four-year terms and alternate election years so not all commission positions are on the ballot at the same time. Candidates for these offices do not have to declare a party. They will first appear on the ballot in November, not the August primary.
District 2 Election Commissioner
Lisa Bivens – incumbent
District 4 Election Commissioner
Elizabeth “Beth” Ross – incumbent
State Elections
District 105, State House of Representatives
(Majority of Greene County, Rocky Creek and Shipman communities in George County)
Matt Brewer (R)
Elliot Burch (R)
Dale Goodin (R) – incumbent
Matthew Daves (D)
District 86, State House of Representatives
(State Line precinct and all of Wayne County)
Shane Barnett (R) – incumbent
Annita Bonner (D)
District 43, State Senate
(Majority of Greene County)
Dennis DeBar Jr (R) – incumbent
District 42, State Senate
(Wade, Jones, Piave precincts, most of Jones County, parts of Wayne and Forrest counties )
The race for District 42, State Senate is an open contest with incumbent Chris McDaniel running for Lieutenant Governor.
Robin Robinson (R)
Don Hartness (R)
District Attorney – 19th Circuit
(George, Greene, Jackson counties)
Angel Myers Mcllrath (R) – incumbent
Public Service Commissioner – Southern District
Dane Maxwell (R) – incumbent
Nelson Wayne Carr (R)
Transportation Commissioner – Southern District
The race for Transportation Commissioner – Southern District is an open contest with incumbent Tom King not seeking reelection.
Charles Busby (R)
Steven Brian Griffin (I)
Governor
Tate Reeves (R) – incumbent
John Witcher (R)
David Grady Hardigree (R)
Gregory Wash (D)
Brandon Presley (D)
Bob Hickingbottom (D)
Gwendolyn Gray (I)
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann (R) – incumbent
Shane Quick (R)
Tiffany Longino (R)
Chris McDaniel (R)
D. Ryan Grover (D)
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch (R) – incumbent
Greta Martin (D)
Secretary of State
Michael Watson (R) – incumbent
Shuwaski Young (D)
Treasurer
David McRae (R) – incumbent
Addie Green (D)
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson (R) – incumbent
Robert Bradford (D)
Bethany Hill (D)
Robert Briggs (D)
Terry Rogers II (D)
Auditor
Shad White (R) – incumbent
Larry Bradford (D)
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney (R) – incumbent
Mitch Young (R)
Bruce Burton (D)
