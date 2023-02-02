Currently 25-29, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to turn their season around and they may very well utilize the trade deadline to do so. LeBron James is on the verge of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but making the playoffs and contending for another title seems to be at the top of his "to-do" list with the Lakers this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO