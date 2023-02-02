Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
abc12.com
Plans on hold for new Chipotle in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Chipotle fans will have to wait longer for a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc. The city posted on Facebook that developers backed away from the project at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue due to a problem with a city-owned alley running through the vacant lot.
abc12.com
Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
abc12.com
Fenton hosts 2023 Polar Plunge
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton held its 2023 Michigan Special Olympics Polar Plunge today. The statewide a goal is to raise over $1.2 million from the event. Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to nearly 23,000 children and adults. The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser...
abc12.com
Fire at Genji's Japanese Steakhouse in Midland remains under investigation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The investigation continues into what caused a Midland Restaurant to go up in flames. Firefighters were called out to Genji's Japanese Steakhouse just after midnight Saturday for a fire alarm. At first, they didn't see any smoke or flames but that soon changed as the fire...
abc12.com
Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township. Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
abc12.com
Heritage's Carrington Pryor signs with SVSU
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Heritage defensive back Carrington Pryor signed with Saginaw Valley State on Friday. ABC12 spoke with Pryor about what made SVSU the right fit for him.
abc12.com
Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
abc12.com
Kettering University develops new artificial intelligence agent for school bus safety
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A modern twist to school bus safety is being developed at Kettering University in Flint. A group of computer engineering students are working on a new system that will produce a dependable, low-cost, artificial intelligence safety agent for school buses. Being a chaperone of over 20...
abc12.com
Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
abc12.com
MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
abc12.com
Former CMU gymnastics coach settles lawsuit for $350,000
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is paying up in a lawsuit filed by its former gymnastics coach. Jerry Reighard was fired in April 2019 after a 35-year career, where he was revered as a gymnastics coach. The school claimed he was terminated for telling a gymnast to lie about concussion symptoms.
abc12.com
43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
