ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Plans on hold for new Chipotle in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Chipotle fans will have to wait longer for a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc. The city posted on Facebook that developers backed away from the project at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue due to a problem with a city-owned alley running through the vacant lot.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Fenton hosts 2023 Polar Plunge

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton held its 2023 Michigan Special Olympics Polar Plunge today. The statewide a goal is to raise over $1.2 million from the event. Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to nearly 23,000 children and adults. The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township. Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Former CMU gymnastics coach settles lawsuit for $350,000

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is paying up in a lawsuit filed by its former gymnastics coach. Jerry Reighard was fired in April 2019 after a 35-year career, where he was revered as a gymnastics coach. The school claimed he was terminated for telling a gymnast to lie about concussion symptoms.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
LENNON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy