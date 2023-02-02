First George County morgue and coroner’s office complete

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The first stand-alone office for the county coroner, complete with a space for a morgue, is now open in George County.

For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members.

”We’ve waited a long time for this day. I can remember in 2016 I had a goal for this county, and that was to bring compassion here. Shortly after I took office, I saw the dire need of a new morgue. And today, we’ve achieved that goal,” said County Coroner DeeAnn Murrah.

District 1 Supervisor Franie Massey said the need was obvious when he took office in 2020 and Murrah showed him the facilities she worked in. The county had to divert funds for emergency labor and repair costs to fix the cooling unit in the morgue a number of times over the past few years.

“We got up, hiked across town, and looked at the facility she was using, and I could tell right there that we could do better. And I made a promise to her that day that we would,” Massey said.

The Board of Supervisors had explored different options to construct a coroner’s office over the years but faced numerous roadblocks that would derail the proposal each time, namely property acquisition and funding.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Massey and his wife bought an undeveloped parcel on Summer Street, across from the board administrative office, to donate to the county and construct the building. The entire $225,000 construction cost was paid for with the county’s $4.75 million share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“We had seen with the COVID pandemic that the need for this facility was growing and it really needed to be done. And we also were fortunate enough to receive some federal [COVID relief] funds that can be used for health and public safety projects much like this,” Massey said.

Once the project got off the group, it came together quickly. The contract was signed with Anderson Construction on November 18 and the frame was up before Thanksgiving, less than one week late. With the delivery of the metal roof and cooler around the new year, it was finished just about two months from the start.

Murrah previously used a workspace in the county tax assessor’s office for administrative tasks and to meet with families. The new space, about 1,300 square feet, will allow for more privacy and a consolidated workspace with a reception area, office space, restroom and cooler.

The parking lot, with a right-of-way donated by First Baptist Church, is scheduled to be paved in a future round of asphalt overlay throughout the county.

“I can’t tell you what this means to me. For the residents of our county, a place that me and my deputy coroner, Brennen Ferguson, can bring families to and talk to families. A place that we can care for your lost loved ones with dignity and respect until they’re laid to rest,” Murrah said.

The coroner is responsible for investigating the circumstances of certain deaths in the county, determining cause and manner of death, filing death certificates with the State of Mississippi and notifying next of kin. Autopsies are performed by the State Medical Examiner.

Muurrah’s caseload has risen over the years to about 250 to 300 annually.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.