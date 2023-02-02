Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is coming up and you can register for it. Heart and Sole is a non-profit that benefits the hospital through an annual 5k walk and run. We went to see how this event helps the children’s...
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
WRDW-TV
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet and 140 pounds, according to authorities. According to authorities, the...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals. That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago. It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out...
WRDW-TV
Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location. The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday. The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be...
WRDW-TV
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
WRDW-TV
2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
WRDW-TV
SOAR Academy hosts Dino Day with the help of neurodivergent students
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SOAR Academy, a school for neurodivergent students, hosted Dino Day on Saturday with the help of their students. The day consisted of several group activities focusing on dinosaurs, that were designed by students who attend the school. Students with dyslexia put together a Dino museum and...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom. It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come. To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers...
YAHOO!
Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting
Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
WRDW-TV
American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta leaders extend Riverside Village agreement for 1 year
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Riverside Village near the amphitheater is growing, and more shops and homes are expected within the year. Back in 2015, North Augusta agreed to a five-year master development agreement with Greenstone Properties, but that agreement expired in 2022. Monday night, the city council agreed...
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta celebrated Transit Equity Day on Saturday, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year. Augusta currently operates on nine bus routes and people say it’s not enough. Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.
WRDW-TV
Umoja Village celebrates unity in Black History celebration
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Umoja Village had prayers, songs and remarks in celebration of Black History Month at the Lessie Price Aiken Senior and Youth center on Sunday. 12 local shing stars, as they were called by the Umoja Village were recognized as movers and shakers in the community.
WRDW-TV
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
WRDW-TV
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
