ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says

By Joe Jurney
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApSyd_0kaguNHq00

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.

Previously: VB Police: 3-year-old abducted child found safe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7tj1_0kaguNHq00
Roberto Dotson (Photo – Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Virginia Beach police said that the child’s father, Roberto Dotson, had assaulted the child’s mother before taking the child. Police said the man had made statements about taking the child to Atlanta.

Deputies and troopers went to the rest area on the southbound side of I-95 and found Roberto Dotson in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata asleep with a gun and the child asleep in the back, the sheriff’s office said. The car was backed into the parking lot.

Authorities were able to take Dotson into custody without incident. The child was reunited with their mother overnight.

Dotson face charges of abduction and domestic assault.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking investigation in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim told police a man with a gun approached the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death

A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRAL

Man, 20, killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon. Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed outside a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. The man’s body was lying in the grass near...
BETHEL, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy