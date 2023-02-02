Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out at a home in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning. Gwinnett Fire says the fire broke out at a home on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles.
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta. The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m. 22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into home in Buford
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Sunday night, Berenize Fernandez and her family were relaxing inside their home on Horizon Parkway, when they suddenly heard a loud ‘boom’ that shook the whole house. “It sounded like an earthquake, we thought it was an earthquake because it was moving really...
atlantanewsfirst.com
High-speed pursuit results in damage to historic business in Cabbagetown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic grocery store Little’s Food Store in the Cabbagetown neighborhood is still standing after a car crashed into the store around 1 a.m. Feb. 5. According to state troopers, they tried to stop a Dodge Charger for speeding on Interstate 20 near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Syrian, Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews set to close portion of busy Decatur roads to repair sewer lines
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have announced that two portions of busy roads in Decatur will be closed to traffic this month as crews continue repairing sanitary sewer lines. Officials say Canby Lane between Canby Place and Wesley Chapel Road will be closed on Thursday between 9 a.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Construction underway at Atlanta’s planned public safety training center
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee in jail
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County Deputy Recruit Jacqun Brown has been fired and charged with battery and violation of oath of office. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said this comes after a violent encounter with a detainee on Feb. 4 at the jail on County Services Road. “The...
