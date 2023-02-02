Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Brunswick girls basketball: Midview beats Blue Devils to tune up for tournament
BRUNSWICK — If Midview and Brunswick play each other in a Parma Heights Division I district final, Jan. 6 was a good sign for the Middies. On the road against the eventual third-seeded Blue Devils, Midview defeated them, 47-31, to pass its first test prior to tournament time. “Brunswick...
Morning Journal
Avon wrestling wins twice at Bay tri-match as teams gear up for conference meets, postseason
With the OHSAA wrestling season beginning to wind down, Avon got one more chance at a tune-up with a tri-match at Bay, with Willard in attendance as the third party. With Bay and Avon both besting Willard, 48-18 and 69-12 respectively, the two faced off in the third and final match Feb. 4 with a chance to measure up.
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Morning Journal
Brunswick vs. Avon boys basketball: Eagles fall behind early, drop nonconference game
It’s difficult to play catch-up, especially against a good team. Avon found that out the hard way, trailing wire to wire and falling to Brunswick, 70-55, in a home nonconference game on Feb. 4. The Eagles (12-6) were down from the beginning of the game, and couldn’t come back...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs. Trinity boys basketball: Panthers honor senior night in win
Elyria Catholic’s senior night against Trinity seemed like a tale of two halves. On Feb. 4, the Panthers turned up the defense in the second half to pull out a 55-46 win. “You always want to win, especially on senior night. This is one of the last times we will play in the Coliseum, so I think it was nice to get that win,” Elyria Catholic guard Jacob Raab said.
Morning Journal
The Original Steaks and Hoagies in Lorain offering Philly flair
When it comes to football teams and food, there is perhaps no more obvious pairing than the Philadelphia Eagles and the sandwich they share a city with, the Philly cheesesteak. With the Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, a Lorain restaurant is trying...
Morning Journal
Cleveland State men blow 16-point lead in second half, lose in OT at Oakland
Cleveland State led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, but host Oakland rallied to force overtime and win, 92-89, on Feb. 4. The Vikings led, 82-77, with 11.6 seconds remaining. The Golden Grizzlies made it 82-80 on a 3-pointer. Then CSU turned it over and committed a foul, allowing Oakland to make two free throws to tie the game at 82-82. CSU missed a jumper in the waning seconds, and the game went to overtime.
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
cleveland19.com
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Morning Journal
Lorain: Horizon Science Academy seniors model constructed spring designs
Horizon Science Academy of Lorain, 760 Tower Blvd., is encouraging students to find their creative side. Seniors in Marlene Nagy’s art class partnered to create their own spring and summer fashions and modeled them in a school-wide fashion show Feb. 6. “I’m so happy with the turnout,” Nagy said....
Morning Journal
Filmmaker John Baumgartner revitalizes the Workshop Players Theater with memoir videos
The Workshop Players Theater, a community favorite located at 44820 Middle Ridge Road in Amherst, might have received its next big break thanks to Lorain County filmmaker John Baumgartner. Baumgartner, who grew up in Amherst and moved to Los Angeles to further his career, has had several past successes in...
