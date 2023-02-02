Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Cody Rhodes is Focused on Roman Reigns And Not The Rock’s Potential WWE Return
The winner of the Royal Rumble is guaranteed a world championship match at WrestleMania. In the past, the road to WrestleMania was pretty simple for whoever won the Royal Rumble match. You pick the world champion of your choosing, and the match is set. This year is a little different, though. Technically Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Although Reigns has both belts around his shoulders, that doesn’t mean he’ll always defend them as one. You can’t count out Cody Rhodes.
The Judgement Day have a lot to look forward to after WWE RAW
With the second RAW post the Royal Rumble officially over, it’s hard to look at any faction as having a better night within the WWE Universe than Judgement Day. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley secured a match with Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Elimination Chamber “Premium Live Event,” Damian Priest punched his ticket to […] The post The Judgement Day have a lot to look forward to after WWE RAW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chelsea Green wants to see the manager of WWE after surprise RAW loss
After becoming the fastest-ever eliminated woman in the history of the Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green was not happy, so much so that she wanted to speak to the manager of WWE, which I guess is Adam Pearce, on the following RAW in order to make things right. Largely requesting fairly normal stuff, swiss chocolates, her […] The post Chelsea Green wants to see the manager of WWE after surprise RAW loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Why Quavo, Offset fought backstage before Takeoff tribute
The bad blood between Migos’ rappers Quavo and Offset spilled into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Just moments before Quavo was set to perform his song “Without You” as a tribute to the late Takeoff during the show, emotions between the two boiled over backstage into a physical fight, according to TMZ. […] The post Why Quavo, Offset fought backstage before Takeoff tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Becky Lynch finally bests Bayley with a little help from a WWE legend
After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Becky Lynch and Bayley were finally afforded a chance to go toe-to-toe in a steel cage on RAW for the entire WWE Universe to see. Expecting a one-on-one match following a backstage beatdown on Dakota Kai on the previous edition of RAW, Lynch did find herself in a match against Bayley without any outside interference and even worked a pretty good match centered around the duo attempting to climb out of the steel cage… for a time. That’s right, after knocking Bayley down and seeing her way out, who but IYO SKY and Kai emerged from the back to uneven the score, with the “Genius of the Sky” scaling the cage for a fight and her multi-colored hair buddy throwing her boss a crutch to help get the job done.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0