After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Becky Lynch and Bayley were finally afforded a chance to go toe-to-toe in a steel cage on RAW for the entire WWE Universe to see. Expecting a one-on-one match following a backstage beatdown on Dakota Kai on the previous edition of RAW, Lynch did find herself in a match against Bayley without any outside interference and even worked a pretty good match centered around the duo attempting to climb out of the steel cage… for a time. That’s right, after knocking Bayley down and seeing her way out, who but IYO SKY and Kai emerged from the back to uneven the score, with the “Genius of the Sky” scaling the cage for a fight and her multi-colored hair buddy throwing her boss a crutch to help get the job done.

13 HOURS AGO