BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘I felt very disrespected’: Mavs star Kyrie Irving reveals harsh reality he was living in with Nets
There has been a lot of talk about Kyrie Irving’s real motivation behind his shocking trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets. For most folks, it came out of nowhere as Kyrie looked like he was as happy as he could be with the Nets at this point in time. Well, that just wasn’t the case and Irving himself has decided to break his silence with regard to all the hate he received while he was in Brooklyn.
Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting two players before Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings currently sit third in the Western Conference, ascending the NBA standings and in a position to end
Knicks complete biggest comeback of season to topple 76ers
Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade
The dominoes may officially be starting to fall in Brooklyn. Word broke on Sunday that Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been traded to a West contender in a blockbuster deal. The move formally ends the Irving-Kevin Durant partnership after four years and just one playoff series win. In the wake of the Irving news, Chris... The post Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell
The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers
In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the […] The post Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Knicks insider claims team could move at least 3 players at NBA trade deadline
One beat writer for the New York Knicks believes the team could move at least three players at the NBA
Suns’ stunning Kyrie Irving trade offer after Mavs deal, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA world on Sunday with their trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. It was reported that both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Phoenix Suns were potential finalists for an Irving trade and with each subsequent hour, details of those […] The post Suns’ stunning Kyrie Irving trade offer after Mavs deal, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
