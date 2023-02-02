Registration Open for 2023 Central Coast Olive Oil Competition

The 15th Annual competition will take place in April 2023

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and in partnership with the Lodi Grape Festival, is now accepting entries. The 15th Annual competition will take place in April 2023 and feature olive oil from across the state of California.

Olive oils are separated into two categories: extra virgin and flavored. The categories are then separated into classes by varietal which have been reorganized for 2023. The panel of competition judges, who are from across the state of California, evaluate each entry according to aroma, taste, and intensity, ranging from delicate to robust. Judges are qualified based on their experience using olive oil in cooking, education and production. The awarded organic oils (if applicable) will be noted as being organically produced.

The early bird registration period is now through Friday, March 24 and is $65 per entry. From Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, April 2, registration increases to $75 per entry. Register today at centralcoastwinecomp.com/enter-online/.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”