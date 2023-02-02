Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Bustle
Twitter Couldn’t Cope With The Happy Valley Finale
And so it ends. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), the nation tuned in to watch the last-ever episode of Happy Valley. Fans were eager to see how creator Sally Wainwright would tie up storylines – both new and old – within such a short time, with the week preceeding the finale being full of speculation. Some even theorised the end of the episode by studying the poster, with one user predicting that Tommy Lee Royce would set fire to something due to smoke rising from a home on the poster, which also included the bike he used to escape the court, as well as a farmhouse and a field.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Bustle
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Bustle
Love Island May Have Just Lost Its Main Character
Week three has been a curious outing for Love Island, starting off with a set of explosives and featuring a rotation of couplings and connections which has had all the passion of a corporate restructuring. Cast your mind back to the end of Week Two, and Tom and Ellie’s clandestine kiss on the terrace had been cinematically set against Olivia gushing about her second chance with Tom and how she feels she may really be about to pursue things with him. Opening up this week’s episode, we then see the talk of Tom’s infidelity (it’s not that, but we’ll call it that because it’s exciting and dramatic) travel through the villa. You think that the info is due to gradually move through the villa like a game of Chinese whispers but when Will tells Tanya who tells Zara, Zara abandons the entire game running straight to Olivia with the intel, dragging Zara behind with her and yelling “girl power”. It’s not about “girl power” of course, she just wanted a front row seat to viewing her enemy crumble, and who can blame her? If I was in her position, with how Olivia’s treated her in the villa, I would’ve summoned everyone to the fire pit to announce it to as big an audience as possible.
Bustle
Lizzo Calls Beyoncé “The Artist Of Our Lives” During Her Grammys Speech
After Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards for her TikTok sensation “About Damn Time,” she made touching tributes to the special people in her life: her producers Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin, her man Myke Wright — and her role model Beyoncé. She even revealed she’s been part of the Beyhive since the fifth grade.
Bustle
Twitter Thinks Ben Affleck Needs A Dunkin’ Coffee At The 2023 Grammys
Barely an hour into the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and Ben Affleck already looked... bored. Seated beside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who presented an award early during the ceremony, Affleck looked like he would rather be somewhere else, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed. The 2023 Grammy Awards already saw...
Bustle
The Bachelor?
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to the occasional medical emergency. Just last summer on Bachelor in Paradise, for example, Casey Woods injured his foot after passing out, and had to leave the beach (and the show) in an ambulance. Now, a contestant from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season seems to have sustained her own injury during production. Fortunately, she was able to get medical care and continue the show. But the question remains: what happened to Genevie Mayo on The Bachelor?
Bustle
Florence Pugh Just Recreated Winona Ryder's Beetlejuice Wedding Look
This year’s Critics Circle Film Awards might’ve taken place in a swanky Mayfair hotel in London, but actor Florence Pugh’s striking red look for the occasion channelled more than a hint of the seven seas. I have to admit, Pugh’s dramatic brimmed hat looks a lot like Puss in Boots’ trademark headwear: a jaunty, musketeer-style d'Artagnan hat.
Bustle
Alan Carr's Changing Ends Is A Witty Sitcom Based On His Own Life
There’s something very endearing about watching celebrities dive into their own lives and play themselves. And ITV has commissioned one such show titled Changing Ends, telling the life of comedian Alan Carr. Previously, we’ve seen Carr host a range of much-loved shows including but not limited to: Alan Carr: Chatty Man, Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show, Interior Design Masters, and There’s Something About Movies. And so, what exactly can we expect from Carr’s first semi-autobiographical series, Changing Ends?
Bustle
All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor
In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
Bustle
The Last Of Us
The terrifying infected clickers aren’t the only face-offs that The Last of Us duo Joel and Ellie have to contend with. The HBO post-apocalyptic drama’s Sunday night time slot introduces a ratings battle, pitting the freshman series against high-profile TV events such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Academy Awards. Without citing any specific competing broadcast though, the network announced on Feb. 5 that The Last of Us’ episode schedule is getting a bit of a shake-up beginning with Episode 5, which will hit HBO Max two days early on Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
Bustle
Delia Cai’s Small-Town Romance Goes Beyond The Tropes
Delia Cai never viewed herself as someone with main character energy. One tweet changed that. “It was like, ‘As a guy living in New York with a girlfriend who has a high-powered job and is from a small town that she’s going home to for the holidays, I’m on guard. I just know she’s about to fall in love with someone who owns a Christmas tree farm. I’m the bad city boyfriend, I’m the villain here,’” the Central Places author tells Bustle. “That tweet just sort of made me realize, ‘Oh, the way my life is set up right now, living in New York, going home for the holidays, fits that very commercial narrative.’ I’d never seen myself in that kind of formula.”
Bustle
Lizzo Wore A Spicy Bustier Gown On The 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Year after year, Lizzo proves she knows how to work the Grammys red carpet. Her 2020 strapless Atelier Versace gown was so good, in fact, that it was immortalized with a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure. But her 2023 Grammys look — a spicy kumquat bustier gown — is likely her best so far, and she had the perfect accessory on her arm: boyfriend Myke Wright, aka the luckiest man alive.
Bustle
The Meaning Of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Lyrics
One of 2022’s biggest hits is also one of the oddest in recent memory. After years of making genre-defying, web-savvy soul music as a member of The Internet, Steve Lacy broke out as a solo artist with “Bad Habit,” which landed him major Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The lead single from his solo sophomore album Gemini Rights is an adventurous R&B anthem containing so many quotable lines wrapped in numerous hypnotic melodies that TikTok users immediately latched onto the song, helping it reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Comments / 0