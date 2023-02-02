Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.

