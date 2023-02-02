Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Panthers, Crusaders prevail in Dick Niclai Tournament openers
The McKinleyville and St. Bernard’s boys basketball teams have advanced to the Dick Niclai Tournament semifinals after winning their opening round games on Monday night. The Panthers faced off against the Fortuna Huskies and won a defensive showdown 41-38, holding on late in a game that was close throughout.
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Can anyone stop the Loggers in the Niclai tournament?
By Ray Hamill — The high-flying Eureka girls have won 11 of their last 12 games and are a very impressive 13-1 against H-DN teams this winter. Because of that, the Big 5 champions will be the heavy favorites heading into next week’s Dick Niclai Tournament. The two-time...
humboldtsports.com
BOYS POWER RANKINGS — Tigers continue to lead the way
By Ray Hamill — Not many changes in this week’s Power Rankings, with the Arcata Tigers retaining top spot after another dominating week on the basketball courts. The No. 1 team in the area has now won 10 straight games and 15 straight league games dating back to last season.
humboldtsports.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Defense lifts Corsairs to victory; Jacks win at Chico
There were mixed fortunes for the local college basketball teams on Saturday afternoon, with both the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt men’s teams winning their games and both women’s teams losing. The CR men defeated Lassen 64-53 and remain atop the Golden Valley Conference standings.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023
Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023
We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
krcrtv.com
Historic Eureka building set for demolition due to earthquake damage
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd Building will be demolished later this month due to damage sustained during the December 2022 earthquake, according to city officials on Friday. Officials said the damage from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake combined with preexisting historic damage led to the building being deemed a...
kymkemp.com
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway
A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Stop on Pine Hill Yesterday Morning Finds Two Parolees Allegedly in Possession of a Gun and a Butterfly Knife, Which They Should Not Have Had
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Pine Hill area conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on the 500 block of Herrick Avenue. Deputies contacted three occupants of...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dealer From the Largest Bust in Humboldt Drug Task Force History Pleads to 18-Year Split Sentence, Including Six Years in the County Jail
PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Sixty-nine-year-old Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna received an 18-year sentence this morning per the terms of a plea deal for five counts of drug possession for sale. The charges stem from the largest one-time seizure of illicit substances in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. However, Mr. Lomeli Osuna will spend only a fraction of that 18-year term behind bars.
