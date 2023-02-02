I agree with the letter writer who, when referring to homelessness in the Flathead Valley, says, “Throwing more money and resources at this problem will not solve it.”. I also lived in Seattle for many years and watched as Seattle accommodated homelessness by providing shelters, food, clothing, transportation, free healthcare and outreach support. If anything, this has increased homelessness by attracting more to the area to be taken care of. That’s just human nature; if you build it, they will come. The homeless population in Seattle increased from about 2,800 in 2010, to around 6,200 in 2018; an increase of more than 110%.

