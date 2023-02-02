Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Kalispell Vehicle Pursuit
A 40-year-old Kalispell man was arrested on the evening of Feb. 4 and faces multiple felony charges following a multi-agency pursuit that began at a north Kalispell business and ended on Helena Flats Road, where law enforcement disabled the vehicle with a spike strip, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.
Flathead Beacon
River Highlands Withdrawn A Second Time
Despite withdrawing the application for the River Highlands development for a second time in late January, city officials in Columbia Falls say a developer remains interested in finding a way to build housing on the 49-acre property east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2. On the...
Flathead Beacon
Don’t Turn Your Backs on Those in Need
I am concerned about your recent letter about homelessness in the Flathead Valley. I think you presented an illogical argument about why there are now more homeless people in our community. I am a fourth grader at Kalispell Montessori. At school, we are currently working on our science fair projects....
Flathead Beacon
Providing Resources for Homeless Won’t Help the Problem
I agree with the letter writer who, when referring to homelessness in the Flathead Valley, says, “Throwing more money and resources at this problem will not solve it.”. I also lived in Seattle for many years and watched as Seattle accommodated homelessness by providing shelters, food, clothing, transportation, free healthcare and outreach support. If anything, this has increased homelessness by attracting more to the area to be taken care of. That’s just human nature; if you build it, they will come. The homeless population in Seattle increased from about 2,800 in 2010, to around 6,200 in 2018; an increase of more than 110%.
Flathead Beacon
Coaching Ace
Since Glacier High School first opened its doors 16 years ago, coaches have come and gone across the various sports and activities. But not on the tennis courts. Those have remained firmly planted under the purview of Josh Munro since the Wolfpack’s first season. “Glacier tennis is Josh Munro,”...
