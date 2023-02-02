Read full article on original website
Melanie Alesna
4d ago
So many times all you hear is things take time!! But when I crime is done awww straight to the cell!! And finally you find out you’ve been innocent the whole time! System is messed up!!!
Aaroncuda
4d ago
when this happened i was also quick to judge and said some bad things about those boys but i am glad its found the truth and bruddah is innocent stay strong and aloha
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Maui county official who admitted to taking bribes is scheduled to be sentenced this week. Stewart Stant served as the environmental director and took thousands of dollars from contractor Milton Choy, who has also pleaded guilty. According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Stant spent $187,000 on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Senate advances bill requiring cameras in guard control rooms at women’s prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill requiring digital cameras in the guard control rooms at the “Women’s Community Correctional Center” has advanced out of a state senate committee. As Honolulu Civil Beat reports, this comes after two cases in which inmates were abused by correctional officers in those...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. A controversial, nearly 8-foot high, barbed wire, “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized. More rockfall near Waimea Bay as state crews continue scaling the area. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KITV.com
Neighbors remember elderly Makakilo couple involved in possible murder-suicide
A man neighbors called Uncle Al would often walk around with a bag full of mangoes, sharing them with other residents on Nohona Street. "He used to walk from here to Kapolei Foodland and he used to give his mangoes to all the security guards," said his neighbor Emmett McShane. "Uncle Al, he was a good guy."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid pipe repairs, water conservation posted for Ewa Beach residents, businesses
The military will be holding a press conference after about 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Haleakala. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Feds Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least nine years for Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes. Stant directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012...
Suspect sought in valley woman’s killing caught in California
Police in California have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr. was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge.
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Feb. 7, 2023)
State crews are responding to a partial road collapse in Hauula Tuesday afternoon. It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium. This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. Hawaii News Now welcomes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrated landowners push for more options to tackle rising sea levels
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citing advances in erosion control technologies, a coalition of oceanfront property owners are urging the state to give them more weapons in their battle against beach erosion. “There are numerous scientific techniques that are available that are proven to preserve the shoreline and preserve the beaches,” said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
newsfromthestates.com
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
