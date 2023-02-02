Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12
Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Capitol Times
Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails
Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
allaboutarizonanews.com
7 Best Housing-Provided Jobs in Arizona to Consider in 2023
With its warm climate and stunning natural beauty, it’s little wonder that tourism is Arizona’s top export. The Grand Canyon State offers some magnificent and amazing natural wonders with well-known tourist destinations such as Saguaro National Park, the Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon. Majestic canyons, red rock buttes, petrified forests, desert gardens, and ancient ruins, along with upscale hotels and resorts are all part of Arizona’s tourism appeal.
KGUN 9
New transmission line to increase energy reliability between AZ and CA
PHOENIX — A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. The director of the Sierra Club’s Arizona chapter, Sandy Bahr, said it’s beneficial for both states.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
a-z-animals.com
Arizona Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
A popular landing place for snowbirds of all ages, the Arizona allergy season doesn’t stop people from enjoying its warm climate. However, the higher-than-average temperatures found in this desert state mean more plants grow, and they are capable of growing for much longer. What does this mean for allergies in the state of Arizona, and how can you help your symptoms subside?
Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX – The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on local food and rent taxes. “I don’t want to make light of inflation, but this is a temporary problem. When you make a permanent solution like cutting taxes, you create issues,” Tom Belshe said Friday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Don’t delay: Applications for 2023 pronghorn, elk hunts due by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14
The deadline is fast approaching to submit applications to hunt pronghorn and elk in 2023. Applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) by 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 14. To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.”. For an overview...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Washington Examiner
Arizona lawmakers propose ban on taxing rent payments
(The Center Square)- The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee voted to move forward a bill that would scrap the rent tax at the city, town and county levels. If enacted, House Bill 2067 would not allow someone to face a tax if they’re leasing property for residential purposes, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
ABC 4
Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history
(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Here's How Many Minimum Wage Jobs You Need To Afford Rent In Arizona
A new Zillow report reveals how many full-time minimum wage jobs you need to afford a one- or two-bedroom rental.
