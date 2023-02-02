Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
NBC San Diego
10-Year Rises Above 3.6% for the First Time in Nearly a Month as Traders Weigh Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and awaited a series of data releases and Federal Reserve speaker remarks slated for the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 10 basis points at 3.632%. Monday marked the first time it rose above...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Treasury Bond Yields Rise — and Stock Markets Fall — on January Jobs Report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. U.S. stocks started the...
NBC San Diego
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast
Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC San Diego
SoftBank's Vision Fund Posts Fourth Straight Quarter of Losses as Tech Slump Hits Japanese Giant
SoftBank's flagship investment arm, the Vision Fund, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as a slump in technology valuations continues to hit the Japanese giant. Some of SoftBank's worst-performing investments were Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Indonesian technology group GoTo, both of which have seen shares plummet...
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond Lines Up Funding in a Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond has so far failed to find buyers, prompting it to propose a stock offering that could infuse more than $1 billion into the company. The cash-strapped, debt-laden home goods retailer will receive $225 million from the offering up front and $800 million over time, the company said.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Tyson Foods – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
NBC San Diego
A Prominent UK Cybersecurity Stock Is Under Attack From Short Sellers. Here's What You Need to Know
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace was last week targeted in a short seller report from New York-based asset manager Quintessential Capital Management. QCM said it found alleged flaws in Darktrace's accounting and raised concerns over its connections to Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon facing U.S. criminal fraud charges. In response, Darktrace CEO...
NBC San Diego
BP Posts Record 2022 Earnings to Join Big Oil Profit Bonanza
BP posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That compared with $12.8 billion for the previous year. The British oil major announced a further $2.75 billion share buyback and boosted its dividend by 10% to 6.61 cents per ordinary share.
NBC San Diego
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers
Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC San Diego
Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Discuss Inflation, Interest Rates and the Economy
[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 a.m.ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday afternoon in a question-and-answer session with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein. The event is being held at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.
NBC San Diego
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
NBC San Diego
Winklevoss Twins' Crypto Exchange Gemini to Contribute $100 Million to Genesis Bankruptcy Recovery
Crypto exchange Gemini will contribute $100 million in cash to a recovery plan for bankrupt crypto lender Genesis. The exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins, said the funds would be reserved for its Earn users, who had about $900 million of assets frozen when Genesis paused withdrawals. Crypto exchange Gemini...
NBC San Diego
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
NBC San Diego
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again
Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
